 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Karanvir Bohra & Nirmal Singh-Romil Chaudhary Sent To JAIL & We Know Why!

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 4 Highlights: Shivashish-Sreesath Fight; Saurabh Cries; Kriti-Roshmi Win Captaincy!
-
- Bigg Boss 12: SHOCKING! Jasleen’s Father Says He Will NEVER Approve Jasleen & Anup's Relationship!
- Bigg Boss 11’s Arshi Khan Bags ‘Top Entertainer’ Award At The Global Peace Conference!
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 3 Highlights: 3 Jodis & 2 Singles Nominated; Urvashi & Kriti Get Into An Argument!
- Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth Will Have To Pay A HUGE Amount If He Walks Out Of The House!
- Bigg Boss 12 FIRST Nomination: Dipika Kakar, Saba-Somi Khan & Others Nominated For Eviction!
- Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Sreesanth To Leave The House Tonight After Calling Somi Khan 'Sabse Gandi'!
- Bigg Boss 12: Fans Are Irritated With Saba & Somi; Call The Khan Sisters ‘Drama & Footage Queens’!
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 2 Highlights: Saba & Somi Create Unnecessary Fight; Call Sreesanth Mean & Selfish!
- Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu Refuses To Share A Bed With Anup Jalota, But Why?
- Bigg Boss 12: Did You Know That Om Swami Had Replaced Anup Jalota On The Reality Show?
- Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Shocking! First Task Gets CANCELLED; Sreesanth Threatens To Leave The House!
Bigg Boss 12 is getting interesting with each passing day, as the makers are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting with interesting tasks and new twists! Recently, we saw the contestants failed in the very first task BB Press Conference. Later, Bigg Boss announced nomination task, and in yesterday's episode (September 20, 2018), we saw the contestants fighting for captaincy. Among Dipika Kakar and Kriti-Roshmi, the latter won the captaincy task as their team snatched the flowers from Anup (Dipika had given flowers to Anup). Well, everything is fair in game!
Usually, the contestant who does not perform well is sent to the jail. But this time, Bigg Boss shocked the viewers by announcing that three contestants will be going to the jail! The three are directly nominated for eviction for next week!
Karanvir Hits The Door With His Leg!
It has to be recalled that after the captaincy task got over, it was Romil Choudhary, who snatched the flowers from Anup and ran. Later, the Nirmal and Deepak took the flowers and went inside the bathroom. Karanvir Bohra was angry with the duo and he hit the bathroom door with his leg.
Did Karanvir Damage Bigg Boss Property?
We assume that the door got damaged. As the viewers are aware, if the Bigg Boss property is damaged by any person, he or she will be punished and we assume that Bigg Boss reprimanded him because of this reason.
Karanvir Caught Sleeping
Also, Karanvir was caught sleeping during the day! A source was quoted by IE as saying, "In three days, Karanvir was caught sleeping. Today, the actor dozed off while sitting. When the alarm rang again, the embarrassed Karanvir told Bigg Boss that he wasn't sleeping, but meditating. While he tried hard to convince everyone, the housemates continued to pull his leg."
Well, looks like KVB got into trouble for damaging the Bigg Boss property and sleeping during the day, and that's the reason he was sent to the jail! (Image Source: IE)
Why Were Nirmal & Romil Punished?
Were Nirmal and Romil, reprimanded because of the task (snatching the flowers)? If so, why Deepak was not punished? Well, we will have to wait and watch to know why Romil and Nirmal were sent to the jail!
Bigg Boss 12: SHOCKING! Jasleen's Father Says He Will NEVER Approve Jasleen & Anup's Relationship!