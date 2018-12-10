 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth’s Wife Lashes Out At Surbhi; Karanvir’s Daughter Bella Steals The Show!

It was family time, this weekend, as the family members of the contestants entered the Bigg Boss 12 house. Surbhi's brother, Abhinav met his sister and praised her. It was Sreesanth's wife Bhuvaneshwari, who grabbed the limelight, as she lashed out at Surbhi Rana. She said that she would never ever forgive Surbhi, and called her thankless person. Sreesanth was surprised as his kids too, entered the house. His daughter was so cute and she was seen jumping seeing her father. His daughter also kissed Dipika and called her, 'bua'! Rohit introduced his mother to everyone.

Later, Deepak broke into tears as his father entered the house. His father's dialogue for Somi was epic. He told her that she is his friend, but they can't get her married him. Later, Surbhi was seen making fun of Somi! After sometime, Karanvir's wife with kids - Vienna and Bella entered the house. Bella was so cute, as soon as she saw Deepak, she remembered and called his name. She was seen waving to everyone, but as she saw her father cry, she became still since she didn't know how to react. Apart from Sreesanth's daughter, it was Karanvir's daughter who stole the show with her adorable expressions. Check out fans comments!

Karanvir’s Daughter Bella Steals The Show: Fans’ Comments Pratibhaa Sharma: #Bella and #vienna ...😍😍😘😘😘💞💞💞💞💕💕💕💕💕 My heart goes to these cutiessss 😍😍 #Bella is so so so ...pretty ...n #vienna is so shy😁 #FamilySpecial @bombaysunshine. @KVBohra #BiggBoss12 #BiggBuzz #BB12OnVoot. - (sic) Shubhrika & Priyadarshi Shubhrika: So adorable kids of kV and #sree #Bhuvneshwari nailed it and I like Teejay way of speaking very very much #FamilySpecial. - (sic) Priyadarshi Das: The Cute Kids Steal The Limelight Of #BiggBoss12 house #BB12 #FamilySpecial. - (sic) 12__anu, Sayeda & प्रियंका 12__anu: His daughters are super cute😍😍... Not a kv fan but loved this moment.... Seems to be a perfect n adorable family. And her daughters!!!❤️😍😘 Superrrrrrr cute. - (sic) Sayeda Wahida: They r cutie pie... - (sic) प्रियंका नायक: Tears aa gaye yr & KV ur childrens r sososososo cute #FamilySpecial #BiggBoss12 @ColorsTV. - (sic) ɮɛɨռɢ ɦʊʍǟռ "Cute to watch that #Bella kept saying Hi to papa.......... unless until Biggboss asked #KVB to play. Thanks a lot @BiggBoss for making their Day special & for us too. Now these HM's will be super charged. #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #FamilySpecial @KVBohra @bombaysunshine." - (sic) Sreesanth’s Wife Lashes Out At Surbhi: Fans’ Comments Aash Mehta: #BhuvneshwariKumari ne ek baat bhut bhut achi khi ki #Sreesanth ya @ms_dipika jb roye, emotional huye to wo sb drama nautanki , pr jb #SurbhiRana roye to wo emotions bilkul suche Sher ki bchi..bla bla. Aaj aaina dikhaya #Surbhi ko #Sree ki wife ne. #FamilySpecial #BiggBoss12 #BB12. - (sic) @rbkamt & Rebecca @rbkamt: What #SurbhiRana got today? Thank You @Bhuvneshwarisr1 for giving her the taste of her own medicine. - (sic) Rebecca: I'm Really HAPPY To See How #BhuvneshwariKumari Ooze Out All The Hate & Anger To #SurbhiRana's Damn FACE!!! 😏 #WeekendKaVaar #FamilySpecial #BiggBoss #BiggBoss12 #BB12. - (sic) Anju "Kya class lagayi hai @Bhuvneshwarisr1 ma'am #surbhi ki.. maza aa gaya.. par koi fayda nahi hai..Kutte ki dum tedi rehti hai.. Usne sorry ek baar bhi na bola na #sree se na aap se.. heartless and ungrateful person in the house. Good Job.. Proud of You. And yes not only for u but for all Indians #RohitSuchanti doesn't exist. #WeekendKaVaar. #FamilySpecial." - (sic)

In today's episode, we will get to watch, Dipika's husband, Shoaib, Romil's wife and kid and Somi's sister, Saba entering the house.

