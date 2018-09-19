English
Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth Will Have To Pay HUGE Amount If He Walks Out Of The House!

By
    The drama in the Bigg Boss 12 house has already begun! Recently, Bigg Boss announced a task, BB Press Conference, which requires a contestant to challenge a jodi and prove them the weakest! Sreesanth failed to prove a jodi whom he challenged to prove the weakest and hence Bigg Boss cancelled. The cricketer was irked with all the housemates as they blamed him for losing the task. Adding to that, the Khan sisters annoyed him and even called him mean and selfish. Sreesanth threatened to leave the show.

    But as we all know the person who leaves the show mid-way against Bigg Boss wishes, will have to pay a fine! According to Bollywoodlife report, Sreesanth will have to pay a huge fine if he walks out of the show.

    Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth Will Have To Pay HUGE Amount If He Walks Out Of The House!

    A source revealed the entertainment portal, "Sreesanth might have to pay a fine close to Rs 50 Lakhs if he chooses to leave the show and stage a walkout. This amount has no bearing on the prize money and is a separate clause of the celebrity contract with the channel."

    But according to the latest update, Karanvir Bohra pacifies the cricketer, who later apologises to the sisters (as he commented against their upbringing) and understands his mistake.

    For now KVB saved Sreesanth from paying the fine! Well, we feel that Sreesanth should control his anger and shouldn't over-react to such attention grabbers (Saba and Somi)!

    Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 18:14 [IST]
