 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Srishty Rode’s Fiance Manish BLASTS Shivashish For His p**sycat Comment!

Recently, during the nomination task, Srishty had kidnapped Shivashish's jodidar Saurabh. She asked Shivashish to go bald and also to destroy all of his and Saurabh's clothes. This made Shivashish angry. But, he decided to do the task anyway, after negotiation. Srishty didn't want Shiv to destroy the clothes or go bald (which she had told Saurabh) and had also said that she wouldn't make him do so if he even agrees! But during the task, she had teased Shivashish by singing a song, in which she called him a loser. This made Shivashish angry and he ended up calling her a 'p**sycat', which was beeped in the episode.

Shivashish continued to shout at her and sang, a portion of the Happy Ending song - Paaji Tussi Such A P**sycat, to trouble Srishty, while Saurabh, who knew the truth, tried to calm him down. Srishty was furious and broke down! She even asked Bigg Boss to send her back home. Even Sree had told Shiv that he shouldn't have used that word.

Manish Nagdev Reacts To Shivashish’s Comment Now, the comment has not gone well with Srishty's fiance Manish Nagdev. He was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Shivashish kept instigating Srishty, which led her to lose her cool and call him a loser. But in return, he said something terrible. I can't digest his reaction." Manish Blasts Shivashish He further added, "Not once but thrice he has used the word - P**sycat. Using the word in public and that too on National Television is not right. Kids are also watching the show. What will they learn and understand?" He Respects The Channel For Muting The Word! Srishty's fiance wants Salman to share a piece of his mind with Shivashish for his bad comment on Srishty during the weekend ka vaar. He says, "I respect the channel for muting out the word during the show." He Wants Salman To Take Shivashish To Task He further added, "I am also expecting Salman to bring it up (during Weekend Ka Vaar) and bring Shivashish to task. Sreesanth was also seen telling Shivashish that he shouldn't have used the word and that he should apologise to Srishty."

Well now, it has to be seen whether Salman addresses this issue during the weekend ka vaar episode and takes Shivashish to task for using such a bad word on national television! Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

