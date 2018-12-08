 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Surbhi Rana’s Brother Feels Housemates Cannot Fathom Her Honesty & Love For The Game!

Abhinav Excited To Meet His Sister Surbhi

Abhinav was excited to meet his sisters after months. He told the leading daily, "I am really looking forward to meeting her. It's been so long that I have seen her. The family is really proud of her and the way she is playing the game. Neighbours and relatives have been calling us every day. It feels really great to see everyone supporting her."

‘We Are Proud Of The Way She Has Come So Far’

When asked what he wants to tell his sister after he meets her, he said, "There is nothing particular but just that she is playing a great game. Yes, she gets a little hyper but we are really proud of the way she has come so far. I want to give her all my love and support and hope she goes on to win the show."

Abhinav Upset With Sreesanth

Recently, Sreesanth and Surbhi had a major fight. Surbhi had provoked Sree and he had called her characterless and also slut-shamed her. Regarding Sreesanth and Surbhi's fight, he said, "Sreesanth has been an international cricketer and to see him stoop so low is really disheartening. He has been an inspiration to many and this kind of behaviour doesn't suit him."

He Wants Sreesanth To Be Careful With His Choice Of Words!

He further added, "I understand that he was angry but Bigg Boss is all about keeping your calm. And Sreesanth fails to do that every time. While I have already forgiven him, given a chance, I would tell him to be a little careful of the words he uses against women."

On Surbhi’s Claims That Her Brothers Would Beat Sree!

It has to be recalled that Surbhi had said that her brothers would beat Sree up after he is out of the Bigg Boss house. Abhinav laughed at her claims and said, "I am a doctor by profession and have no intention to beat up Sreesanth. It was funny when I heard her say that her brothers are ‘mushtande'. I am not at all muscular and quite a simple man. But as a brother, I am really protective of Surbhi. And I was happy to see her faith in her brothers. It was an emotional outburst on her part."

‘Housemates Cannot Fathom Her Honesty & Love For The Game’

Many viewers do not like Surbhi and she is aggressive and feel that she is fake. Regarding the same, he told the leading daily, "Surbhi is a very real person. And I think she is too real for a game like Bigg Boss. Everyone on the show tries to paint a good picture and perform only to garner votes. Surbhi, on her part, is herself and doesn't fear anyone. I think the housemates are shocked themselves to see such a real person. They cannot fathom her honesty and love for the game."