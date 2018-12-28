 »   »   »  BB 12: Surbhi Rana Calls Romil Chaudhary A Compulsive Liar & Dual Faced, & Sreesanth Arrogant!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Surbhi Rana, who entered the house along with Romil Chaudhary as wild card entrant, was eliminated during the mid-week elimination, just a few days before the finale. While many viewers hated her for being loud and aggressive, a few of them like her for being bold and straight-forward. Although she improved after Salman revealed as to how many fans felt about her, unfortunately, she got eliminated. Her fights with Sreesanth made headlines.
In an interview to TOI, she says that she is proud of herself and her journey. She also calls herself as the true winner of the Bigg Boss. Read on to know more.
Surbhi Calls Herself A Winner!
Surbhi added, "Amongst all the finalists, I feel I deserved to win and I am the winner in my eyes. Obviously, I am evicted now, but it doesn't matter to me whoever picks up the trophy, I know I am the winner and it is just a formality."
Was Her Eviction Unfair?
When asked whether her eviction was unfair, she told the leading daily, "I can't comment if my elimination has been unfair. I just believe no one else deserved to win the show as much as I did. I have been an entertainer, I played the game alone. I call myself a lone warrior. I don't think I have lost out on any opportunity."
Her Equation With Sreesanth
Regarding her equation with the cricketer Sreesanth, she said, "I don't have anything against Sreesanth and there is no hard feeling. All said and done we were competitors in the game and whatever happened is a past now. I don't carry a baggage with me and believe in forgiving people. If he has anything against me, that will be his thinking and I am no one to judge. For me the chapter is over now and if he meets me outside ever I will greet him."
Surbhi Calls Sreesanth Arrogant
"Every individual has their own flaws. I am not being diplomatic. Everyone showed their aggressive side and also lost their cool at different stages of game, but only mine got highlighted. Sreesanth has anger issues and he is arrogant. He has been even told about it by the housemates and even Salman Khan sir. He has shown some improvement and it was his choice that he wants to show which side of his personality on television."
Sreesanth’s Wife Had Lashed Out At Surbhi
It has to be recalled that Sreesanth's wife lashed out at her when she entered the Bigg Boss house during a special ‘family' task. She even said that she would never forgive Surbhi and called her a thankless person.
Surbhi Lashes Out At Sreesanth’s Wife!
Regarding the same, Surbhi said, "I feel every person has the right to share his or her opinion and I respect it. She (Bhuvneshwari) is Sreesanth's wife so she had to say all those things, but I think not just me, everyone was equally aggressive and loud in the game. I would like to tell her, "jinke ghar seeshe ke hote hain, woh dusron par patthar nahi maarte.'"
Dipika Was Always Compared With Her Role
Surbhi also clarified that Dipika is not fake. She said, "Dipika's behaviour on the show has been very stable. She has played a very popular character on a TV show Sasural Simar Ka so it was bound to happen that we related Dipika with the famous character. We always compared her with that role."
Dipika Is Not Fake!
"But I don't think it is possible for someone to be fake for so long. She has a very calm nature and doesn't get hyper easily. She has a very homely (gharelu) vibe to her personality and so she often got compared. She is a nice lady. I can't peep into her heart if it is genuine."
Surbhi Describes The Contestants
Regarding her bond with Romil, she said that initially they gelled a lot, but later due to compatibility issues clashes happened and their equation turned bitter. She feels Romil is a compulsive liar and dual faced, Deepak is manipulative and Sreesanth is arrogant. She further added that she will stay in touch with KV.
