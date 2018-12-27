English
 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Surbhi Rana Evicted During Mid-week Elimination; Gautam Gulati, Priyank & Kamya Enter!

Bigg Boss 12: Surbhi Rana Evicted During Mid-week Elimination; Gautam Gulati, Priyank & Kamya Enter!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bigg Boss 12 is inching towards finale. The makers of the show had introduced some fun tasks during Christmas Special episodes. Many popular celebrities entered the Bigg Boss house for the Bigg Boss Hotel Task. After Urvashi Rautela, Hina Khan, Juhi Parmar and Neil Bhatt, Gauahar Khan, Aalisha Panwar and Jasmin Bhasin entered the Bigg Boss house. Gauahar gave the star badge to Surbhi Rana; Alisha and Jasmin gave the star badges to Deepak. Surbhi and Deepak made vote appeals. Also, in the latest episode, Sreesanth and Surbhi have a major fight. Check out what's in store in the upcoming episode!

    Gautam, Priyank & Kamya Enter

    In the upcoming episode, Gautam Gulati, Priyank Sharma and Kamya Punjabi will be entering the Bigg Boss house for a major task, which affects the prize money!

    Surbhi Rana Evicted During Mid-week Elimination

    Also, Bigg Boss announces surprise mid-week eviction. As the viewers are aware, all six contestants - Deepak, Romil, Sreesanth, Dipika, Karanvir and Surbhi were nominated for eviction. According to the latest update, Surbhi has been evicted during the mid-week elimination!

    @Biggboss_Tak1 & @biggboss_C Tweet

    @Biggboss_Tak1: #SurbhiRana ka kise bhi waqt EVICTION hojayga. Ji HAA .... #Surbhi hi jaygyi aaj. Sab Soojao aaram se. Thursday 10pm Winner Voting will OPEN. Good Night 😴 #BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss12." - (sic) @biggboss_C: Shocking News. #SurbhiRana is evicted. #BiggBoss12 #BB12." - (sic)

    Fans Happy With Surbhi’s Eviction!

    Bigg Boss fans were not shocked with Surbhi's eviction. In fact, they were happy with her eviction, as they felt she was irritating contestant in the Bigg Boss 12 house.

    Fans’ Tweets: @bigggbossfann

    "Whats shocking about this News. She doesn't even deserve to be in finale week. Its a breaking News, Finally #SurbhiRana evicted. #BiggBoss12." - (sic)

    Sourabh & BeingHonestSoul

    Sourabh Sharma: Surbhi bye bye #SurbhiRana. - (sic)

    @BeingHonestSoul: #SurbhiRana is out ..... Finally the most irritating girl is out 😁😁😁😁😁 - (sic)

    Most Read: Danish Zehen's Death:Vikas' Gives Befitting Reply To Shilpa; Arshi Says Vikas Used The News For TRP!

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 1:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue