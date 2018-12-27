 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Surbhi Rana Evicted During Mid-week Elimination; Gautam Gulati, Priyank & Kamya Enter!

Gautam, Priyank & Kamya Enter

In the upcoming episode, Gautam Gulati, Priyank Sharma and Kamya Punjabi will be entering the Bigg Boss house for a major task, which affects the prize money!

Surbhi Rana Evicted During Mid-week Elimination

Also, Bigg Boss announces surprise mid-week eviction. As the viewers are aware, all six contestants - Deepak, Romil, Sreesanth, Dipika, Karanvir and Surbhi were nominated for eviction. According to the latest update, Surbhi has been evicted during the mid-week elimination!

@Biggboss_Tak1: #SurbhiRana ka kise bhi waqt EVICTION hojayga. Ji HAA .... #Surbhi hi jaygyi aaj. Sab Soojao aaram se. Thursday 10pm Winner Voting will OPEN. Good Night 😴 #BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss12." - (sic) @biggboss_C: Shocking News. #SurbhiRana is evicted. #BiggBoss12 #BB12." - (sic)

Fans Happy With Surbhi’s Eviction!

Bigg Boss fans were not shocked with Surbhi's eviction. In fact, they were happy with her eviction, as they felt she was irritating contestant in the Bigg Boss 12 house.

"Whats shocking about this News. She doesn't even deserve to be in finale week. Its a breaking News, Finally #SurbhiRana evicted. #BiggBoss12." - (sic)

Sourabh Sharma: Surbhi bye bye #SurbhiRana. - (sic)

@BeingHonestSoul: #SurbhiRana is out ..... Finally the most irritating girl is out 😁😁😁😁😁 - (sic)