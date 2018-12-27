 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Surbhi Rana Evicted During Mid-week Elimination; Gautam Gulati, Priyank & Kamya Enter!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Bigg Boss 12 is inching towards its finale. The makers of the show had introduced some fun tasks during the Christmas Special episodes. Many popular celebrities entered the Bigg Boss house for the Bigg Boss Hotel Task. After Urvashi Rautela, Hina Khan, Juhi Parmar and Neil Bhatt, Gauahar Khan, Aalisha Panwar and Jasmin Bhasin entered the Bigg Boss house. Gauahar gave the star badge to Surbhi Rana; Alisha and Jasmin gave the star badges to Deepak. Surbhi and Deepak made vote appeals. Also, in the latest episode, Sreesanth and Surbhi had a major fight. Check out what's in store in the upcoming episode!
Gautam, Priyank & Kamya Enter
In the upcoming episode, Gautam Gulati, Priyank Sharma and Kamya Punjabi will be entering the Bigg Boss house for a major task, which affects the prize money!
Surbhi Rana Evicted During Mid-week Elimination
Also, Bigg Boss announces surprise mid-week eviction. As the viewers are aware, all six contestants - Deepak, Romil, Sreesanth, Dipika, Karanvir and Surbhi were nominated for eviction. According to the latest update, Surbhi has been evicted during the mid-week elimination!
@Biggboss_Tak1 & @biggboss_C Tweet
@Biggboss_Tak1: #SurbhiRana ka kise bhi waqt EVICTION hojayga. Ji HAA .... #Surbhi hi jaygyi aaj. Sab Soojao aaram se. Thursday 10pm Winner Voting will OPEN. Good Night 😴 #BiggBoss_Tak #BiggBoss12." - (sic) @biggboss_C: Shocking News. #SurbhiRana is evicted. #BiggBoss12 #BB12." - (sic)
Fans Happy With Surbhi’s Eviction!
Bigg Boss fans were not shocked with Surbhi's eviction. In fact, they were happy with her eviction, as they felt she was the most irritating contestant in the Bigg Boss 12 house.
Fans’ Tweets: @bigggbossfann
"Whats shocking about this News. She doesn't even deserve to be in finale week. Its a breaking News, Finally #SurbhiRana evicted. #BiggBoss12." - (sic)
Sourabh & BeingHonestSoul
Sourabh Sharma: Surbhi bye bye #SurbhiRana. - (sic)
@BeingHonestSoul: #SurbhiRana is out ..... Finally the most irritating girl is out 😁😁😁😁😁 - (sic)
