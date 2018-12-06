 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Surbhi Rana Gets The Ticket To Semi-finale & Fans Are NOT Happy With It!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The last leg of the luxury budget task - BB school bus task has ended. During the task Surbhi targeted Dipika, who had an emotional breakdown. Only two contestants can qualify to be the contenders of the captaincy task, and those two contestants are - Surbhi Rana and Rohit Suchanti. In the middle of captaincy task, Deepak, who is guilty of betraying Somi Khan during the task, will be seen punishing himself. Apparently, Deepak locks himself in the bathroom, smacks himself up and smashes his arm against a lamp to get rid of the guilt. He will also be seen on the treadmill doing a rigorous workout, getting into the swimming pool at night and doing some weird things to punish himself.
Coming back to the task, it is being said that, Surbhi Rana has won the captaincy task and she has been given the ticket to semi-finale.
Fans Not Happy With Surbhi Winning Ticket To Semi-finale
#BiggBoss_Tak tweeted, "Yes!!! - Confirmed #SurbhiRana is FIZZ CAPTAIN of #BB12 And Enter to Week 14 of #BB12 Semi-Finale Week." - (sic) Fans are not at all happy with this as they feel Surbhi is worst contestant, and have lashed out at the makers for the same. Check out a few tweets!
Fans Tweets: #SSACH
"Disappointment from #BiggBoss12 TRP ke liye kuch bhi #SurbhiRana she is really unbearable, irritating dumb, this kind of shit really exist in this world #SurbhiRana." - (sic)
Azaz Ahmed
"Surbhi rana #Surbhirana is the worst contestant in #BB history choti #Dollybindra @DollyBindra #BiggBoss wants to save #Surbhi from.eviction that's why he gave simple task according to #Surbhi .. #Fixedwinnerromil #fixedrunnerupsurbhi #Cheap #BB12 #BiggBoss12." - (sic)
Rachna Sinha
"#BiggBoss12 feeling so happy no one is interested to know who will be captain of the house.. That irritable lady #SurbhiRana or one flop show actor #RohitSuchanti.. This is called name and respect gain by the fan... Hope now u will be not bais with them @BeingSalmanKhan..." - (sic)
Farhana Hasware
"It is better to b no captain in the house if these bully people #SurbhiRana & #RohitSuchanti are standing as davedars....No one shd support these shits..#DeepakThakur shd understand how @shreeshant came and gave him a hug....Abhi to aakhe kholo👀👀." - (sic)
Arpita Philip
"#SurbhiRana, aap shayad har task jeeth javoge, dhoke se trophy BHI jeeth javoge par kisika dil Nahi jeetha Apne.When u come out u will know where u stand. The way u talk to dipika and they way u cheated Deepak n KV #cheap. #KaranvirBohra #DipikaKakar #Biggboss12." - (sic)
