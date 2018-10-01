 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Surbhi Rana Says Khan Sisters & Karanvir Are FAKE; Dipika Thinks She Has Already Won!

Related Articles
- BB 12: Roshmi Says Karanvir Has A Political Mind; REVEALS Reality Of Anup-Jasleen’s Relationship!
-
- BB 12: Kriti Verma Says There’s No Love Triangle Between Her, Roshmi & Shivashish; EXPOSES Celebs!
- Bigg Boss 12: Romil Re-enters With Surbhi Rana; Dipika Asks Jasleen To Chop Her Hair To Save Anup!
- Bigg Boss 12: Kriti-Roshmi Are Disappointed With Their Eviction, But Say They Will Cherish Memories!
- Bigg Boss 12 Eviction: SHOCKING TWIST! Romil Too Is Getting Eliminated; Wild Card Entry Next Week?
- Bandgi Kalra TROLLED For Calling Bigg Boss 12’s Dipika Kakar A Worst Performer & Weak Person!
As we revealed, the ex-Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 12 house along with Romil Chaudhary. It has to be recalled that she had participated in the Outhouse task, but didn't get a chance to enter the house. But now, the makers have surprised her with her entry in the house. In an interview to TOI, Surbhi reveals that she was disappointed when she lost the chance of entering the house. But now that she is in, she will rock the show!
Surbhi feels that the Khan sisters and Karanvir Bohra are fake, and Dipika thinks she has already won the show! Read on to know more on what Surbhi told in the interview!
“I Am Going To Rock The Show This Time”
Surbhi was quoted by TOI as saying, "I was disappointed when I lost the chance to enter the Bigg Boss house at the first go but I did not lose hope and kept my spirit alive. And see, here I am all set to go inside the house. I have prepared myself this time to win the show. Main Ghayal Sherni hoon Aur ek ghayal sherni se khatarnak koi nahi hota... I am here to make an impact, I am going to rock the show this time."
Khan Sisters & KVB Are Fake; Deepak & Urvashi Are Honest
Regarding her views about the contestants in the house, she said, "I find Khan sister and Karanvir Bohra most fake. I feel Karanvir unnecessarily goes around beings friends with everyone and he is very diplomatic. I haven't got a chance to see his real side. On the other hand, the Khan sisters purposely pick up fights with others. It shows that they fight on very silly things. I like Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani, they are very honest."
Dipika Comes Across As If She Has Already Won The Show!
She further added, "Dipika comes across as someone who thinks that she has already won the show. Because she knows that she is very popular and has been a part of a popular show for 5 years, so she obviously has an upper hand. I feel she has the - I am very popular outside waala attitude. I liked her performance during the luxury budget task and I think she did a fair job. But apart from that she is mostly seen either crying, in the kitchen or giving gyaan (knowledge) to someone."
Sreesanth Is Not A Waste On The Show!
Like Anup, Surbhi doesn't feel Sreesanth is a waste on the show, as she finds him to be entertaining. She says, "I find Sreesanth very entertaining. He is not a waste on the show. He is definitely rebellious and cannot take non sense. But he is real and I like that attitude."
Surbhi Is Impressed With Anup & Jasleen’s Jodi
She is impressed with Anup and Jasleen's jodi and says, "I don't find anything fake about their love story. They are really cute. Anup Jalota ji is very mature and Jasleen is like a butterfly in his life. As we say age is just a number and I don't think pyaar karne ki koi umar hoti hai. They don't need to act their age."
Well, Surbhi is indeed too straight forward, and a moohfat (probably slightly more talkative than te Khan Sisters), isn't it? We are waiting for some BIG fights because of her for sure! Let's wait and watch, if she will live up to the expectations or not!
Bigg Boss 12: Romil Re-enters With Surbhi Rana; Dipika Asks Jasleen To Chop Her Hair To Save Anup!