 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Tweeples Support Neha For Disqualifying Somi; Surbhi-Romil Are The New Captains!

On Day 18, in the Bigg Boss 12 house, the contestants continue the luxury budget task, Jwalamukhi. The jodis win the task and Bigg Boss announces that Romil-Surbhi, Shivashish-Sourabh, Saba-Somi will fight for captaincy. Before the captaincy task, Saba-Somi and Surbhi get into major argument. The housemates are irritated with Surbhi's 'jagdalu' attitude! Neha tries to solve the problem. Later Surbhi tries to patch-up with Somi, but in vain. Jasleen gets into an argument with Deepak as he raises his voice on her (Jasleen unintentionally touched him with a broom). Later, the captaincy task is announced.
One person from each jodi - Surbhi, Somi and Shivashish participate in the task. The three contestants have to hold the ring without applying pressure. The one who holds for the longer time, wins the task. During the task, Surbhi get into argument with Somi. She shouts on Somi, while Neha tries to control.
Surbhi Creates Ruckus In The House; Inmates Are Fed-up!
Surbhi is seen crying later. She also purposely makes Somi's cup (which had eggs) fall! Housemates are fed-up with Surbhi's drama. Surbhi complains Neha that she is getting pulled, Neha warns (Somi) that whoever is doing so will be disqualified. She disqualifies Somi as the latter doesn't listen to her. Somi starts crying, while Saba supports her. They accuse Neha of being biased.
Fans Support Neha For Fair Judgement
While many are annoyed with Surbhi and didn't see what Somi did, many fans supported Neha as they felt she took a fair decision. Apparently, Saba was applying strength using both her hands, which was against the rule. Here are a few tweets supporting Neha for her decision!
Fans’ Tweets: @atharvh24
"I think #NehhaPendse gave a very Fair decision...❤️❤️ #SomiKhan was putting pressure by both hands... And when @NehhaPendse asked her to stop she back answered Nehha...#NehhaArmy #NehhaFam #BiggBoss12 #BB12."
Prerna
"Saba was using both hands to hold the ring and Nehha repeatedly warned her not to do so! She didn't listen n said "Mai aise hi krungi". So what do you expect from Nehha? Allow her do whatever she wants? She did the right thing✌ #BB12 #BiggBoss12"
Aniket
"#NehhaPendse did a great job by disqualifying #SabaKhan, she was totally holding the ring with both the hands which was against the rules. Still haters be like "Neha was so unfair". Go get a life haters. #BiggBoss12 #BB12."
Surbhi & Romil New Captains Of The House
Coming back to the captaincy task, Surbhi wins the task and Romil and Surbhi are declared as the new captain of the Bigg Boss 12 house.
Neha, KVB & Sree Sent To The Jail
Also, in the upcoming episode, we will get to watch Neha, Karanvir and Sreesanth in jail. While they understand that Sreesanth didn't perform the task and was hence sent to the jail, they were upset as Neha and Karanvir are sent to jail.
Sreesanth & Surbhi Get Into Major Argument
Apparently, the new captains - Romil and Surbhi were given special power to choose contestants for kaal kothri saza. And they choose Sree, Karanvir and Neha! In the promo, we also saw Sreesanth and Surbhi getting into major argument.
Well, today's episode was quite irritating, thanks to Ms loudspeaker Surbhi Rana! We wonder how the upcoming episode will be! Hit the comment box to share your views.
