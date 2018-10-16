 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Tweeples TROLL Sreesanth Hilariously As He Tries To Escape From The House Yet Again!

Sreesanth Reminds Us Of Vikas Gupta!

This reminded us of Vikas Gupta, who also once tried to run out of the house when Shilpa Shinde was torturing him. Looks like Sree has watched the previous season and applied this trick! Fans also feel the same, but they feel that Vikas has brain, but Sree doesn't!

Fans Annoyed With Sreesanth’s Behaviour

Fans are extremely annoyed with Sreesanth's behaviour and have asked the makers to let him go! They feel that because of Sreesanth, they lost Neha. They also call him ‘bhagoda'. Not just this, fans feel that Neha was right (Sree needs mental strength) and Dipika was right (that he really wants to leave the house). Fans trolled him hilariously on Twitter. Check out few tweets!

Fans’ Tweets: Girish & Ruhisinha

Girish: Bigg Boss chahte hain ki #Sreesanth secret room mein wapas jaye aur wahi rahe Finale tak" .... 😂😂 #BB12 #BiggBoss12. - (sic)

@ruhisinha00cool: 0.4 😂😂😂😂 He Is Not Ghoda he is bhagoda😂😂😂😂😂😂 #Shreesanth #bb12 #BiggBoss12. - (sic)

Madhu & SK

Madhu: #Sree tried to escape #BiggBoss12 #BB12 house again😂😂😂 Main roun ya hansoon karun main kya karun #Sreesanth 😂😂😂😂. - (sic)

SK: Dipika ko expose Karne ki chakkar me #Sreesanth instead proved that her decision was right 😂🤣. #BiggBoss12 #BiggBoss. - (sic)

@OyeJaggu

"Ye season ka Vikas Gupta mill Gaya😂 Lekin afsos k baat ye hai k iske paas dimaag b nhi hai 😂😂 #SreesanthIsBack #BiggBoss12 #biggboss #BB12." - (sic)

@EnchantressCha3

"@BiggBoss ab #Sree darwana kholne ka bole to ek bar khol do,phr nhi bole ga kbhi. ya bs ab usko khud nikal do. Roz ek hi drama dekhne main hum interested nhi hain. #BiggBoss12 #BiggBoss. - (sic)

@priluvhina

"Whatever Neha has said about shree's mental strength was absolutely right. Kadvi baate takleef to deti hai sahab #bb12 #biggboss12 #biggboss. @ColorsTV. @BiggBoss." - (sic)

@aboywithnoname_

"Sreesanth was more tolerable in secret room than he's in the BiggBoss house. Annoying manchild! Atleast his commentary was fun to watch, here he's back to his old nonsense to seek footage!#BB12 #BiggBoss12." - (sic)

Sky Himanshu

"Sree is that bigda bacha of parents who says Dad/Mom I would never do that again but after some time he repeats the same thing 😂😂 @certifiedKruti #BB12 #BiggBoss #BiggBoss12 #Sreesanth." - (sic)