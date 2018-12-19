 »   »   »  BB 12 VIRAL Video: Sreesanth Admits He Is Getting Special Treatment; Fans Question The Makers!

Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu reaction on fight with Sreesanth | FilmiBeat

Bigg Boss 12 is inching towards the finale! Although the show has not garnered good TRPs, it has managed to stay in news, thanks to Sreesanth. Well, it won't be wrong if we say that Sreesanth is the most controversial contestant of this season. Fans are already upset with the show and the makers as they feel that the makers are biased towards Sreesanth. Now, a video seemed to have enraged the fans! In the video that has been going viral on social media, Sreesanth is seen admitting that he has been given special treatment in the Bigg Boss house. He also adds that he is not in the house because of votes!

In the video he can be seen telling Dipika, "Aapko pata hai main idhar kyun hoon, mujhe preferential treatment ke saath rakha hai, mujhe koi public ne nahi bachcha rakha hai." While a few feel it is an edited video, many of them are angry and are questioning the channel & the makers about the same. They even called Sreesanth as 'Fixed Winner'! Check out the tweets & don't forget to watch the video at the end of the slider.

Fans' Tweets: Anushka Mehra Sharing the video, Anushka asked the makers, "We all want an answer from @ColorsTV !!! What kind of preference Sreesanth is getting from the channel!!! THIS IS JUST NOT DONE! You can't fool your viewers!!!! @ms_dipika @sreesanth36 #BB12 #BiggBoss12 #BiggBoss #Sreesanth #DipikaKakar @viacom18." - (sic) Mahek_No1 "Wah #BB12 wah, aapke chosen winner khud reveal kar diya that he is has been favoured massively. Baaki sab ko kyun rakha hain show mein. Evict them all today and hand the trophy to Sree 😑😑😑😑. #BiggBoss12 @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND." - (sic) Taniya Kundu "Great.. Sreesanth bak raha hai aur bigboss sun raha hai aur sacchi main safe kar raka hai.. Aur hum log ke dimag ka dahi ho raha hai..." - (sic) Urvi❤️ ‏"Wt could we expect from a show where makers themselves biased n favoring their own choice..If SREE didn't confess then also it's visible how they r favoring SREE....Salman didn't said a single word about sree's behavior towards worker n abusing KV on his father's name #bb12." - (sic) Sangieeta, Mona & PB Sangieeta singh: Omg shocking..fixer ke saath ek aur fixing. - (sic) Mona: Fixing karna Sadat se majboor..its in his dna. - (sic) PB: Wah wah kya baat hai #FixedWinnerSreesanth. - (sic) @PaneerPizza "I must say #BB12 have loads of... Patience and No self respect 🤣, coz #Sreesanth have said 1001 bad words to #BB12 but still he is continuing making him hear #bb lullaby...🤣🤣🤣 "zoo zoooo zoo zoo " 🤣🤣 mana padega... #BB12 ke #sree walea love ko 🤣." - (sic) Sagar "@BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND @OrmaxMedia so just yesterday your Fixed winner #Sreesanth accepted that he is just in the show bcuz of PREFERENCES And before the voting How you guys can Decide whose gonna be evicted? #KaranvirBohra #BB12." - (sic)

