 Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Bharti Singh To Enter The House, But Here's The TWIST!

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Bharti Singh To Enter The House, But Here’s The TWIST!

By
    Although many of them feel that controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12 is boring, they have some hope that the show might turn exciting in the upcoming episodes. The makers too are trying their best to keep the viewers glued to the show by introducing interesting twists on the show. Recently, we saw double eviction, and the twist in the eviction was that one of the evicted contestants (Romil Chaudhary) re-entered the house along with the first wild card entrant Surbhi Rana.

    We have already seen Saba and Somi annoying the housemates, but after Surbhi's entry, the housemates are fed-up! The girls are creating havoc in the Bigg Boss house. There were reports that Scarlett Rose might enter the house, but it hasn't happened yet. Also, the weekend is nearing and the makers have interesting things lined-up! One such interesting twist is Bharti Singh's entry!

    Bharti Is Salman’s Hidden Wife!

    It has to be recalled that she and Harsh were introduced as the first jodi of the house, but later we got to know that it was just to create some hype around the show. Bharti and Harsh were unwell (Bharti suffered from dengue), but now that she is fit and fine, she will be seen entering the house as Salman's ‘hidden' wife! And this will be a fun segment.

    Nine Kids On Bigg Boss 12

    She will be accompanied with nine kids, who represents the nine seasons of the show that Salman has hosted. The source further added, "One of these kids will play Sanjay Dutt, who had co-hosted season five with him."

    Bharti & Neha’s Pole Dance

    Bharti will enter the house in a closed box as a fortune-teller. She will also be seen featuring in a pole dance performance along with the contestant Neha Pendse.

    Anup & Jasleen’s Romantic Date

    We had already revealed that Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu will be sent to a Khaas room. Now that the couple broke up over a task, the duo will be sent to the room for a romantic date to rekindle the love sparks between them.

    No Elimination This Week!

    Coming to the most interesting part of the show, which is elimination! Srishty Rode, Karanvir Bohra, Sreesanth and Anup-Jasleen have been nominated for eviction. But according to the latest report, there will be no elimination, but one of the nominated contestants will be sent to a secret room. It will either be Sreesanth or Karanvir!

    Stay locked to this space to know who's going to be sent to the secret room and for the latest updates of the show.

