 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman & Varun Dhawan To Rap; Jasleen-Anup To Be Sent To ‘Khaas’ Room!

Varun Dhawan On Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan!

The report suggests, "The makers have planned a number of special activities with the young actor. To begin with, he will make Salman stitch his initials ‘SK' on a scarf. Dabangg Khan and he will also be rapping on Tamma Tamma (Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya) along with a band, which has been introduced this season."

Varun To Enter The Bigg Boss 12 House!

Varun will also be seen entering the house and give a task to the contestants. The actor will divide the contestants in two groups and give them a task of stitching pillows!

The Actor Will Give A Task To The Contestants

A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "Varun will be monitoring the chore and whoever stitches the maximum number of pillows will be declared the winner. Also, this time, since there are a few singers in the house - like Anup Jalota among the celebrities and Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani from commoners - there will be a lot of singing, with Varun taking the lead, crooning his hit tracks."

Anup & Jasleen To Be Sent To The ‘Khaas Room’ For A Romantic Date!

Also, the makers are planning to introduce a ‘khaas' room. Apparently, Salman will be sending the lovebirds Anup Jalota and Jasleen Kaur on a romantic date!

Anup & Jasleen’s Romantic Date

It has to be recalled that although Anup had accepted that there is lot of love between them, Jasleen had refused to accept him as her boyfriend or lover on the show! She had also refused to share a bed with Anup and chose a single bed in the Bigg Boss 12 house. Well, we wonder how Anup and Jasleen's romantic date is going to turn out! Let's wait for that!