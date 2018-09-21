English
 Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman & Varun Dhawan To Rap; Jasleen-Anup To Be Sent To 'Khaas' Room!

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman & Varun Dhawan To Rap; Jasleen-Anup To Be Sent To ‘Khaas’ Room!

    The Bigg Boss 12 contestants are leaving no stones unturned to grab limelight in the house! The makers too are trying their best to make the show exciting by bringing new twists and interesting games on the show! We recently saw the entertaining captaincy task, in which Anup Jalota was seen as Rangeela Rajkumar, while Jasleen Kaur was seen as his Wasir. The contenders - Dipika Kakar and Kriti Verma-Roshmi Bhanik were seen impressing Anup by dancing, singing and swimming as well! As the weekend is nearing, the makers are planning something special for the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode. We had already reported that the Sui Dhaga actor Varun Dhawan will be gracing the show!

    According to DNA report, Varun will be shooting for the weekend episode today (September 21, 2018) with the host Salman Khan. Since he is the first celebrity guest, the makers are planning something special. Keep reading to know more!

    Varun Dhawan On Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar With Salman Khan!

    The report suggests, "The makers have planned a number of special activities with the young actor. To begin with, he will make Salman stitch his initials ‘SK' on a scarf. Dabangg Khan and he will also be rapping on Tamma Tamma (Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya) along with a band, which has been introduced this season."

    Varun To Enter The Bigg Boss 12 House!

    Varun will also be seen entering the house and give a task to the contestants. The actor will divide the contestants in two groups and give them a task of stitching pillows!

    The Actor Will Give A Task To The Contestants

    A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "Varun will be monitoring the chore and whoever stitches the maximum number of pillows will be declared the winner. Also, this time, since there are a few singers in the house - like Anup Jalota among the celebrities and Deepak Thakur-Urvashi Vani from commoners - there will be a lot of singing, with Varun taking the lead, crooning his hit tracks."

    Anup & Jasleen To Be Sent To The ‘Khaas Room’ For A Romantic Date!

    Also, the makers are planning to introduce a ‘khaas' room. Apparently, Salman will be sending the lovebirds Anup Jalota and Jasleen Kaur on a romantic date!

    Anup & Jasleen’s Romantic Date

    It has to be recalled that although Anup had accepted that there is lot of love between them, Jasleen had refused to accept him as her boyfriend or lover on the show! She had also refused to share a bed with Anup and chose a single bed in the Bigg Boss 12 house. Well, we wonder how Anup and Jasleen's romantic date is going to turn out! Let's wait for that!

    Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Karanvir Bohra & Nirmal Singh-Romil Chaudhary Sent To JAIL & We Know Why!

