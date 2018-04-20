 »   »   » Bigg Boss 12: Why Are The Makers Planning To Get Katrina Kaif To Co-host Salman Khan’s Reality Show?

Related Articles
- Mohanlal To Turn A Host For Bigg Boss In Malayalam?
- Bigg Boss 12: Here’s What The Makers Are Planning To Add Extra Novelty To The Show
- Ajaz Khan’s Angry Reaction On Kathua Rape Case Will Leave You Shocked!
- Bigg Boss 11’s Arshi Khan, Akash & Others Have A Blast At Sapna Choudhary’s Brother’s Wedding!
- Bigg Boss 12 Is Back With A New Twist: Auditions Are Open, Makers Are Looking For Jodis!
- WATCH! Shilpa Shinde Is Back As Angoori Bhabhi Just For Luv Tyagi!
- Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Akashdeep Saigal Aka Sky Gets Into Trouble As He BEATS Rickshaw Drivers!
- Vikas Gupta Comes In Support Of Salman Khan On Blackbuck Poaching Case; We Must Say He’s Got A Point
- Blackbuck Poaching Case: Shilpa Shinde, Suyyash Rai & Other TV Actors Support Salman Khan
- Kamaal R Khan Aka KRK Claims He Has Stage III Stomach Cancer; Will Be Alive For 1-2 Years!
- When Vikas Gupta Met Kumkum Bhagya Actor Shabbir Ahluwalia
- Benafsha Soonawala Gets TROLLED For Her Ramp Walk; Hina Khan & Vikas Gupta SLAM The Haters!
- Sunil Grover Bags Bollywood Biggie, To Play Salman Khan’s Friend In The Film Bharat!
The hunt for the contestants for the Colors biggest reality show Bigg Boss 12 has already begun. This time, too, the makers have opened doors for the commoners. The channel recently announced the auditions.
Colors TV's official Twitter account shared, "#BiggBoss12 is coming soon and this time we're looking for jodis! So bring a partner along with you to the @BiggBoss house for twice the dhamaal! Auditions now open!"
Bigg Boss 12 Contestants To Participate In Pairs
It seems that the makers are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting. From the tweet it is evident that the contestants will be seen participating in pairs. Couples (married, unmarried), siblings, friends and even gay and lesbian ones are being invited to audition for the show, so it will be double the fun for the viewers.
Bigg Boss 9 Had The Same Theme (Double Trouble)
It has to be recalled that the partner angle was played during the ninth season (Double Trouble). But this would be special, as for the first time the contestants will get to participate with their loved ones.
Salman Might Host The Show
Salman Khan has hosted the show successfully for seven seasons. There is also buzz that this season, too, the makers might bring him on board to host the show if all goes well with the actor in his court case.
Katrina Might Co-host The Show
Well, now that participation will be in pairs, the makers are contemplating getting a jodi with Salman to host the show! It is being speculated that Salman's favourite actress Katrina Kaif will be hosting the show with him.
Why Are The Makers Planning To Get Katrina Kaif To Co-host The Show?
A source was quoted by DC as saying, "Katrina Kaif's name is being considered for the co-host of Bigg Boss Season 12. She shares a fabulous equation with Salman and they make great television hosts together because she is the only actress who can make fun of Salman on screen, imitate him, and get away with it."
Salman & Katrina
Katrina Kaif had been on the show to promote her film in the previous season. The viewers loved their chemistry on stage. If she will be seen as a co-host on the show, then it will be a treat for the fans.
Sanaya Irani Says Being Part Of Bollywood Film Fanaa Was A Mistake, But Why?
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.