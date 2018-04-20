 »   »   » Bigg Boss 12: Why Are The Makers Planning To Get Katrina Kaif To Co-host Salman Khan’s Reality Show?

Bigg Boss 12 Contestants To Participate In Pairs

It seems that the makers are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting. From the tweet it is evident that the contestants will be seen participating in pairs. Couples (married, unmarried), siblings, friends and even gay and lesbian ones are being invited to audition for the show, so it will be double the fun for the viewers.

Bigg Boss 9 Had The Same Theme (Double Trouble)

It has to be recalled that the partner angle was played during the ninth season (Double Trouble). But this would be special, as for the first time the contestants will get to participate with their loved ones.

Salman Might Host The Show

Salman Khan has hosted the show successfully for seven seasons. There is also buzz that this season, too, the makers might bring him on board to host the show if all goes well with the actor in his court case.

Katrina Might Co-host The Show

Well, now that participation will be in pairs, the makers are contemplating getting a jodi with Salman to host the show! It is being speculated that Salman's favourite actress Katrina Kaif will be hosting the show with him.

Why Are The Makers Planning To Get Katrina Kaif To Co-host The Show?

A source was quoted by DC as saying, "Katrina Kaif's name is being considered for the co-host of Bigg Boss Season 12. She shares a fabulous equation with Salman and they make great television hosts together because she is the only actress who can make fun of Salman on screen, imitate him, and get away with it."

Salman & Katrina

Katrina Kaif had been on the show to promote her film in the previous season. The viewers loved their chemistry on stage. If she will be seen as a co-host on the show, then it will be a treat for the fans.