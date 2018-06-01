English
 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: You Will Be Shocked To Know What Makers Are Planning This Season!

Bigg Boss 12: You Will Be Shocked To Know What Makers Are Planning This Season!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

    The most controversial show, Bigg Boss is again in news. Each time before the show starts, the format and the list of contestants grab the headlines.

    As the viewers know, Bigg Boss 12 makers are looking out for duos this time. It is being said that the audition process is at its peak. You will be shocked to know what makers are planning this season.

    Same-sex Couples Might Be Roped In For Bigg Boss 12

    According to a Tellychakkar report, the makers of the show are looking out for some really controversial participants in this season. The report suggests, "There's a high probability of a same-sex couples walking in the show."

    Makers Looking Out For Someone Who Is In Exotic Dancing & Adult Services Business!

    "A gay or a lesbian couple will be shortlisted. Apart from that, there is a hunt for controversial personalities like someone who is in the business of exotic dancing and adult services."

    Stripper/Escort/Sex Addict Might Be Roped In!

    The makers are apparently targeting to rope in a stripper, an escort or a sex addict. A source was quoted by the website as saying, "They want a really controversial duo, so chances are that a jodi that is into the adult business could enter the show."

    Different Kind Of Contestants

    The makers are hunting for different kind of contestants this season like - saas-bahu duo, controversial journalists, drug addicts and ghost hunters!

    Bigg Boss 12 To Be The Boldest Season Ever!

    Apparently, the auditions process will be over by the end of June (2018). Well, if everything goes as per channel's plan, then this season is going to be the boldest season ever! Also, it has to be seen, as to how the host, Salman Khan would handle such ‘bold' contestants!

    Celebrity Contestants Approached

    According to another report, Kapil Sharma has been approached for the show. There is no confirmation from the actor-comedian yet. Also, it was said Nia Sharma was approached for the reality show, but she denied the reports.

    Last season was successful because of the interesting line-up of 'controversial' contestants. If we go by the latest buzz, the upcoming season too, sounds interesting.

    Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

    Karan Patel Apologises For His Mistakes; Bharti Singh Reveals Her Mother Wanted To Abort Her!

    Story first published: Friday, June 1, 2018, 17:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 1, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue