 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: You Will Be Shocked To Know What Makers Are Planning This Season!

Same-sex Couples Might Be Roped In For Bigg Boss 12

According to a Tellychakkar report, the makers of the show are looking out for some really controversial participants in this season. The report suggests, "There's a high probability of a same-sex couples walking in the show."

Makers Looking Out For Someone Who Is In Exotic Dancing & Adult Services Business!

"A gay or a lesbian couple will be shortlisted. Apart from that, there is a hunt for controversial personalities like someone who is in the business of exotic dancing and adult services."

Stripper/Escort/Sex Addict Might Be Roped In!

The makers are apparently targeting to rope in a stripper, an escort or a sex addict. A source was quoted by the website as saying, "They want a really controversial duo, so chances are that a jodi that is into the adult business could enter the show."

Different Kind Of Contestants

The makers are hunting for different kind of contestants this season like - saas-bahu duo, controversial journalists, drug addicts and ghost hunters!

Bigg Boss 12 To Be The Boldest Season Ever!

Apparently, the auditions process will be over by the end of June (2018). Well, if everything goes as per channel's plan, then this season is going to be the boldest season ever! Also, it has to be seen, as to how the host, Salman Khan would handle such ‘bold' contestants!

Celebrity Contestants Approached

According to another report, Kapil Sharma has been approached for the show. There is no confirmation from the actor-comedian yet. Also, it was said Nia Sharma was approached for the reality show, but she denied the reports.