 »   »   » Bigg Boss 5 Winner Juhi Parmar Opens Up About Her Divorce With Sachin Shroff

Bigg Boss EX WINNER Juhi Parmar on Divorce with Sachin Shroff

We had recently revealed that television's popular couple, Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff, who got married in February 2009, have filed for divorce. There were reports that the couple have been living separately since a year as they were facing major compatibility issues. They have a four-year-old daughter, Samaira.

Finally, the actress has opened up about her divorce with Sachin. Here's what the actress has to say...

Juhi & Sachin Sought Divorce By Mutual Consent In an interview to BT, Juhi revealed, "We have sought divorce by mutual consent and our daughter Samaira's custody is going to be with me. I was very clear right from the start that I will be her sole custodian." ‘Our Marriage Didn't Work From The Beginning’ She further added, "Our marriage didn't work from the beginning. Incompatibility drew us apart; we could never be on the same page. Our backgrounds, mindsets, outlook and expectations from life were completely different. We tried our best, but our differences were irrevocable." Juhi Hasn’t Asked For Alimony Juhi adds that she has not asked for any alimony as she is capable of taking care of herself. But, she has asked Sachin to contribute to child support so that they can secure Samaira's future, since it is their collective responsibility as parents. Why Did Juhi & Sachin Decide To Part Ways? Juhi says, "We decided that it was best to part ways, because a harmonious atmosphere is a must for a child. She is too young to understand what's happening in our lives." Sachin’s Absence Isn’t A New Thing For Samaira! Juhi says that Sachin's absence isn't new thing for Samaira as they have separated many times. She adds that Samira is used to not seeing him around. Juhi Is Upset With The Rumours Regarding The Reason For Their Divorce The actress is upset regarding the speculations that her temper is the reason for divorce. She clarifies that she does not have foul temper. She added, "People are writing loosely, assuming that it's the reason for our divorce. It is my request to all of them to stop judging." Juhi Adds… "What happens between two people, only they will know. A marriage - successful or failed - involves two people and not one. It is easy to blame it on one person based on hearsay and jump to conclusions. I don't want people to write baseless rumours because when my daughter grows up and reads these stories, she will be hurt." Juhi Clarifies… "I also read somewhere that the reason for this marriage falling through is distance, as I started living in Umergaon for the shoot of my show. Isn't that a trivial reason for a marriage to end? We started living separately even before I shifted to Umergaon. I stepped out of my house to work because I have to run my home and take care of my daughter."

The actress adds that her career is her focus and she is working for her daughter; not for name and fame. She is trying to balance her work and life. Her parents have been her great support and they have moved to Mumbai from Jaipur for her.

