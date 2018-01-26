 »   »   » BOLD & BEAUTIFUL! Jasmin Bhasin’s Latest Photoshoot Is TOO HOT TO HANDLE!

The bubbly and vivacious Jasmin Bhasin impressed the viewers with her debut show, Tashan-E-Ishq (as Twinkle). She is currently seen on Dil Se Dil Tak, in which she plays the role of Teni.
Although she played girl next door characters on both the shows, in real life, she is a style diva. Recently, she shared a few pictures from her latest photoshoot which showed her bold side! Have a look...
Talking about the bold photoshoot, she told HT, "I did not do this photo shoot for any image change. It was just an experiment that I wanted to do with my body."
She further added, "I've grown up with a lot of inhibitions and with notions that I'm ugly, dark, skinny. Now, I'm at a stage of life, where I want to accept myself the way I am."
Many of them might not be aware that the actress before entering the television industry, Jasmin had done a couple of movies down the south - Vaanam, Veta, Ladies and Gentlemen, Jil Jung Juk and Dillunnodu.
Jasmin adds that she used to seek validation from others, "When you feel that you are incomplete, you tend to seek approval. I've been in that phase too, where I didn't think highly of myself. But, now, with time, I've realised the importance of loving oneself." (Image Source: Capil Verma Instagram)
We recently revealed about other television actors like Tina Dutta- Ankit Bhatia and Angad Hasija's bold photoshoots, when asked whether this is a new trend among TV stars, she says, "It's not the question of why TV actors go for a bold photo shoot. I guess all actors - whether Bollywood or TV - don't mind looking bold in a photoshoot." (Image Source: Capil Verma Instagram)
"It's totally their personal call on how comfortable they feel and how ready they are. The point is that only female TV actors are questioned about it."
The actress feels that TV actors get stereotyped, "If I was a Bollywood actor, this question wouldn't be asked. We get stereotyped in the roles we play in TV serials. So, people don't expect such photo shoots from us."
