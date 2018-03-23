 »   »   » Box Cricket League: FULL ON ENTERTAINMENT! Arshi Khan & Rakhi Sawant Challenged To Seduce Umpire!

Box Cricket League Controversies

We had recently reported about a few controversies like - Aly Goni losing his cool, Hiten Tejwani abusing himself and calling Arshi Khan, a bad luck, Arshi and Shruti Ulfat were seen locking horns and Rakhi Sawant storming out of the field as she was seen dancing with the rival team.

Hiten Tejwani’s Fans Troll Shardul Pandit

Recently, Hiten Tejwani fans lost their cool and trolled Shardul Pandit as the latter reportedly referred to Hiten as 'old' while hosting along with Arshi. He later clarified that it was not meant for Hiten!

Arshi & Rakhi Challenged To Seduce Umpire

Now, the recent one which is hitting the headlines is Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant's dance video, that is going viral on social media. In the video, Arshi and Rakhi are seen seducing the umpire!

Arshi & Rakhi Seduce Umpire

As seen in the video, Arshi and Rakhi were challenged to seduce the umpire. Both the controversial queens didn't waste a minute and were seen dancing around the umpire. (Rakhi was almost seen falling on the umpire while dancing, such was her dance moves!)

The Controversial Queens Chase The Umpire

Arshi and Rakhi were seen chasing the umpire, who seemed so shy that he ran off the field. The video is so funny that the audiences (even we) couldn't stop laughing. After watching this video, we must say that ‘love them or hate them, but you can't ignore them' for sure.