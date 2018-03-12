 »   »   » Box Cricket League: Say What? Hiten Tejwani Just Called Arshi Khan A Bad Luck!

Hiten Clean Bowled!

It so happened that during a BCL match, Hiten, who aimed to play a good shot, got bowled out. He was extremely upset and was seen abusing himself for not playing well.

‘Arshi Ka Bad Luck Laga Hua Hai!’

When the host, Benfasha Soonawala teased Hiten with Arshi Khan's name, he said, "Aare yaar usko chod na! Mujhko cricket ki padhi hai, aur tu Arshi, Arshi bol rahi hai! Arshi ka bad luck laga hua hai ***!"

Hiten Abuses Himself!

Recently, when Hiten was asked as to why he resorted to such language and he told BT, "I don't think that in this age and world, there would be someone who never hurls abuses or loses his cool."

The Actor Was Unhappy With His Team’s Performance!

The captain of Kolkata Babumoshai team further said, "Having said that, I was only abusing myself, as I was not happy with the way we were performing on the field."

Was He Asked To Abuse On BCL To Garner Ratings?

It has to be recalled that Hiten never used foul language in the Bigg Boss 11 house. When asked whether he was asked to abuse to garner ratings for the show, he said, "Not at all."

Why Hiten Used Foul Language?

The actor added, "I was not like that on Bigg Boss because it was not required. Like I said, I used foul language because I was unhappy with the way things are happening on the show."

Will Arshi Comment On Hiten’s Statement?

Well, we have seen Arshi Khan giving it back to everyone, who took a dig at her. It has to be seen what Arshi has to say about Hiten's statement!