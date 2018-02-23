 »   »   » CANDID PICS! Dipika & Shoaib’s Filmy Yet Traditional Wedding Is What Every Couple Would Dream Of!

Dipika & Shoaib’s Traditional Wedding

Dipika and Shoaib had a traditional wedding with all pre-wedding festivities - haldi, mehendi and Sangeet held in a filmy style. The couple got married as per the Muslim traditions in Bhopal, Shoaib's hometown.

Dipika & Shoaib’s Nikaah

During nikaah, Dipika looked drop-dead gorgeous in a pink lehenga and was all decked up with kundan necklaces and matching passa, mang tika and haath phool. Shoaib looked handsome in a pink embellished sherwani.

Sasural Simar Ka’s Jodi

While their outfits were by Aliya Fashion House, the photography was done by The Glam Wedding&Get the Look. The wedding was attended by family members and a few industry friends.

Made For Each Other!

The couple looked so perfect in their wedding pictures and videos that every couple would dream about such wedding! We must say it was no less than a dreamy affair!

Mrs Dipika Shoaib Ibrahim

Posting the picture from their 'nikaah' Dipika wrote, "I can see the reflection of Mrs Dipika Shoaib Ibrahim in his eyes.. and its all I ever dreamt off!!! P.S. @shoaib2087 I love you!!! #dodilmilrahehain."

Dipika Writes

Sharing another picture Dipika wrote, "We wore exactly how we felt like "bright, beautiful & laced with love", Thank you @aliyafashionhouse for adding to the dream!!! #dodilmilrahehain #desibride #bridaloutfit."

Mr & Mrs

Shoaib too, shared the picture from the nikaah and wrote, "Mr. & Mrs. thankyou @aliyafashionhouse for for designing our outfits.. ❤️❤️ ##dodilmilrahehain #dodilmilgaye."

Dulhe Raja

Sharing another picture (in which Shoaib can be seen wearing sehra and riding the white horse) the actor wrote, "Aae Dulhe raja,Gori khol darwaza...❤️❤️ #dodilmilrahehain #dodilmilgaye Captured by- @theglamwedding_getthelook Outfit- @aliyafashionhouse."

Saba Writes

Shoaib's sister, Saba shared this picture and wrote, "Kabhi kisi ki nazar na lage.. 😊 always remember them in your prayers.. 🙏🏼 @shoaib2087 @ms.dipika #shoaika #weddingdaypics #couplegoals #love #happiness #togetherforever."

The Perfect Couple

Sharing another picture from the wedding, Saba wrote, "मिसेज़ एंड मिस्टर शोएब इब्राहीम.. Outfit by :- @aliyafashionhouse Clicked by :- @theglamwedding_getthelook, Makeup:- @mukeshpatilmakeup, Hair:- @hairbymegha @suhasshinde1."

Jyotsna Chandola

The couple's friend, Jyotsna Chandola wrote, "Congratulations to the cutest and lovely couple ... hubby and wife ☺️... big day for u guys and obviously for me too .. super super super happy for both of and always be together be happy .... luv u both @ms.dipika @shoaib2087."

Kajol Srivastava

Kajol Srivastava wrote, "Finally do dil mil gaye hai❤️❤️ you know what you guyz are for me😘😍we all have waited for this day🙂🙂i wish all the happiness for you @ms.dipika @shoaib2087 love you always 😘😘"