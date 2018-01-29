 »   »   » CANDID PICTURES Of Ishqbaaz Actors – Nakuul, Surbhi, Shrenu, Kunal, Leenesh & Mansi

Ishqbaaz Team

Sharing this picture snapped with his Ishqbaaz team, Nakuul Mehta, who plays the role of Shivaay, wrote, "We are the Love eagles ?? #Ishqbaaaz #araalexanderphotography.

Oberoi Brothers

Nakuul shared a picture snapped with his co-actor, Kunal Jaisingh and wrote, "Silent Assasins ?? #araalexanderphotography." The Oberoi brothers of Ishqbaaz - Nakuul, Kunal and Leenesh share a good rapport on the sets, which is evident in this picture.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi, who plays the role of Anika on the show, shared this picture and wrote, "When you make the most of free time #araalexanderphotography @araalexanderofficial some great pictures done today ??."

Surbhi Looks Beautiful!

Sharing this picture, Surbhi wrote, "This MILLION DOLLAR BLUSH is clearly because the family is now a MILLION ..How i wish i could thank each one of you for being a part of this journey from NO-body to SOME-body.."

"I will forever be GRATEFUL to you for that precious minute you take from your crazy busy life to like, comment ,appreciate and disapprove a picture. I don't want to imagine waking up to a life without you guys..You make life MILLION TIMES BEAUTIFUL. Remeber one thing I am what i am because of your unconditional LOVE. FEELS GREAT TO BE A MILLIONAIRE ♥ Clicked By- #araalexanderphotography." (Image source: Araalexander Photography Instagram)

Surbhi With Her Co-stars

Sharing the picture of Ishqbaaz team, Surbhi wrote, "Say hello to this HOT LOOKING GANG and if you want more HOTNESS watch us at 10 PM #Ishqbaaaz @starplus."

The Ishqbaaz Girls

Mansi shared this picture and wrote, "What a Reunion ! ?????? #jhakaas @shrenuparikhofficial ... And @officialsurbhic I missed u Bothhhh ?? ???? ... Beautiful pic captured by @shreyasawesome ?"

Fun Time Captured!

Leenesh Mantoo, who plays the role of Rudra wrote, "leenesh_mattoowhen anika landed on my hand..?????? PC :- araalexanderofficial."

Another Fun Moment – On The Sets Picture

Leenesh posted this picture and wrote, "Aniru moment ???? and that laugh ????shooting with them is FUN...@officialsurbhic @nakuulmehta @official_siraj_mustafa."

Three To Tango!

Shrenu, who plays the role of Gauri, shared this picture snapped with Mansi and Surbhi and wrote, Three to TANGO! #girlgang #allsmiles #ishqbaaaz."

Ishbaaz Actors Captured

Posting this picture, Shrenu wrote, "Strong people are made by opposition like kites that go up against the wind...Happy makarsankranti everyone rise and fly high even when the winds are against you!!#ishqbaaaz #araalexanderphotography #festivevibes."

Shrenu Parikh

Shrenu writes, "That's some "shady"stuff we did when we had #araalexanderphotography around! Lovely shades belong to the SSO @nakuulmehta ... Love this boho chic click! #ishqbaaaz #settales ... It was soo much fun shooting with u @araalexanderofficial ????"

Oberoi Brothers In One Frame!

Kunal Jaisingh, who plays the role of Omkara wrote, "Miliye #shivaaysinghoberoi #rudrasinghoberoi aur #omkarasinghoberoi yeh hain aapke #ishqbaaaz.... the ultimate brothers... p.c:- @araalexanderofficial."

ShivIka

Meanwhile, there are reports that the viewers are upset with the current track and have filed a petition to bring Dil Boley Oberoi back. It has to be recalled that the show started off as the story of three brothers but of late the story is just focussed on Shivaay and Anika, which has not gone well with the viewers. PC: Araalexander Photography