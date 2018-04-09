 »   »   » Chamber Of Film Journalists Condemns Kapil Sharma’s Misbehaviour; Shilpa Shinde Supports Kapil!

Related Articles
According to the report published on Spotboye, Kapil called the editor of the news portal, Vicky Lalwani on phone and abused him. He also threatened him with a police complaint, while the journalist recorded the entire conversation and posted it on YouTube.
Post this, Kapil shared the scanned copies of the complaint letter sent to the police. Kapil filed harassment (extortion) case against his ex-managers, Preeti and Neeti Simoes and the journalist.
Chamber Of Film Journalists Statement
In the joint statement issued by IM Pannu, President and Atul Mohan, Sr. Vice President of CFJ (Published on Spotboye), "We at CHAMBER OF FILM JOURNALIST (CFJ), strongly condemn the misbehaviour of Kapil Sharma towards senior film journalist Vickey Lalwani. As reported by Vickey, he was badly abused by Kapil."
CFJ’s Joint Statement
"Now Kapil has started gaining notoriety for his misbehaviour towards his co-stars and media persons too. Ups and downs are part of life and one must handle them with maturity. Kapil must realise that his such act will take him nowhere."
Kapil’s Unpardonable Act
"Secondly, he used bad words for Vickey's daughter. This is an unpardonable act. This reflects his state of frustration and this is not good for Kapil himself. May good sense prevail upon him."
Shilpa Shinde On Kapil Controversy
The film-maker Hansal Mehta had recently tweeted regarding Kapil Sharma's controversy. He felt both Vicky and Kapil are at the fault. Now, Bigg Boss 11 winner and actress Shilpa Shinde has extended her support to Kapil.
Shilpa Shinde’s Request To Media
Requesting all media personnel, Shilpa shared a note, "Abusing someone is certainly incorrect, bt he must be really in a bad situation. Every artist knows #vickylalwani kitne torture Karke sawal karte hai. Request to all Artist plz share ur experience. Jago artist Jago!!!!!" - (sic)
Shilpa Supports Kapil
"Kuch Toh problem Jarur Hai Varna Itna talented artist ye sub nahi bol /kar sakata. We all r human, Galati kise nahi hoti Gali Kon nahi deta. CHADHTE SURAJ KO SAB SALAM KARTE HAI!! pichala respect Karke just forgive him. Very humble request to all media people. We need to give him some space." - (sic)
Case Filed Against Kapil!
Meanwhile, the news portal (Spotboye) has filed a complaint of ‘criminal intimidation, abuse and threat' against the comedian. Also, Preeti has revealed that she hasn't received any legal notice.
Kapil’s Lawyer
On the other hand, Kapil's lawyer, Tanveer Nizam was quoted by TOI as saying, "We have reached out to the police and they will verify the veracity of the charges levelled against the trio and the monetary transfers made by them for planting stories about my client."
‘This Has Been A Conspiracy By The Trio To Trouble Kapil’
"We will make sure that such a thing is not repeated with Kapil Sharma. This has been a conspiracy by the trio to trouble Kapil, who has worked hard to get where he is today. He has been bearing it silently for the past one year."
‘There Is No Smoke Without Fire’
"Even if you hear the telephonic conversation between Kapil and the journalist, there are intermittent breaks and hasn't captured the whole conversation. There is no smoke without fire. So, if he is accusing them of maligning him for money, it could be so. They will have to come out clean during the investigation."
‘Misunderstandings Need To Be Sorted Out In A Mature Way’
"How can you harass a man who is under medication for anxiety issues? This is the same person who has brought smiles upon millions of faces. How can you tell him that he doesn't even know English or question his upbringing. Misunderstandings need to be sorted out in a mature way. We have clear strategy to counter his defaming articles in a civil and criminal relief."
