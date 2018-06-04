 »   »   »  Chandra Nandini Actress Shweta Basu Prasad Engaged To Her Long-time Boyfriend Rohit Mittal!

Shweta & Rohit Have Been Dating For Four Years

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The two have been together for four years now and got engaged last year. Both belong to the film fraternity and have collaborated on short films."

Anurag Kashyap Played Cupid Between The Two

The source further added, "Not many know that film-maker Anurag Kashyap was instrumental in getting the two together as both Shweta and Rohit are close to him."

Shweta Proposed Rohit

It seems, it was Shweta who proposed Rohit. The source added, "Gone are the days when women wait for men to make the first move. Though the feeling was mutual, it was Shweta who proposed to Rohit in Goa first. He then proposed her in Pune (his hometown)."

Marriage Is On The Cards!

The source adds, "While marriage is on the cards, the couple is not in a hurry to walk down the aisle." Apart from cinema, it was their common passion for Hindustani classical music and books that got Shweta and Rohit closer.

Shweta Confirms About Her Engagement With Rohit

Shweta confirmed the reports of their engagement to the leading daily, "Yes, it is true. Rohit and I are engaged but both of us are extremely private about our personal lives so we don't talk about it."

Other TV Shows Of The Actress

The Chandra Nandini actress had won the National Award (as a child artiste) for her performance in Makdee (2002). As a child artiste, she was also seen on television shows, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kutumb and Karishma Kaa Karishma.

Shweta’s Film Journey

She has worked in Tamil and Telugu films. The actress was last seen in Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. She will be seen in Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming political thriller, The Tashkent Files, alongside Naseeruddin Shah. Interestingly, Shweta plays a journalist in the film (she is a graduate in mass media and journalism).