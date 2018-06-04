English
 »   »   »  Chandra Nandini Actress Shweta Basu Prasad Engaged To Her Long-time Boyfriend Rohit Mittal!

Chandra Nandini Actress Shweta Basu Prasad Engaged To Her Long-time Boyfriend Rohit Mittal!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Shweta Basu Prasad, who was recently seen on television show, Chandra Nandini alongside Rajat Tokas, is engaged to her long-time boyfriend and film-maker Rohit Mittal.

    According to TOI report, Shweta and Rohit got engaged last year (2017). The duo dated for four years before getting engaged in Goa. It is also said that film-maker Anurag Kashyap played cupid between the two.

    Shweta & Rohit Have Been Dating For Four Years

    A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The two have been together for four years now and got engaged last year. Both belong to the film fraternity and have collaborated on short films."

    Anurag Kashyap Played Cupid Between The Two

    The source further added, "Not many know that film-maker Anurag Kashyap was instrumental in getting the two together as both Shweta and Rohit are close to him."

    Shweta Proposed Rohit

    It seems, it was Shweta who proposed Rohit. The source added, "Gone are the days when women wait for men to make the first move. Though the feeling was mutual, it was Shweta who proposed to Rohit in Goa first. He then proposed her in Pune (his hometown)."

    Marriage Is On The Cards!

    The source adds, "While marriage is on the cards, the couple is not in a hurry to walk down the aisle." Apart from cinema, it was their common passion for Hindustani classical music and books that got Shweta and Rohit closer.

    Shweta Confirms About Her Engagement With Rohit

    Shweta confirmed the reports of their engagement to the leading daily, "Yes, it is true. Rohit and I are engaged but both of us are extremely private about our personal lives so we don't talk about it."

    Other TV Shows Of The Actress

    The Chandra Nandini actress had won the National Award (as a child artiste) for her performance in Makdee (2002). As a child artiste, she was also seen on television shows, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kutumb and Karishma Kaa Karishma.

    Shweta’s Film Journey

    She has worked in Tamil and Telugu films. The actress was last seen in Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. She will be seen in Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming political thriller, The Tashkent Files, alongside Naseeruddin Shah. Interestingly, Shweta plays a journalist in the film (she is a graduate in mass media and journalism).

    Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Witnesses Major Drop, Ishqbaaz Returns To Top 10 Slot!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue