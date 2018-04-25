 »   »   » BLOOPER! Chris Gayle Danced To Sunny Leone’s ‘Laila’ Not Sapna Choudhary’s Song Like She Thought!

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss 11’s Arshi Khan, Akash & Others Have A Blast At Sapna Choudhary’s Brother’s Wedding!
- NOT AGAIN! Bigg Boss 11’s Sapna Choudhary’s Dance Show Stopped Mid-way As People Create Havoc!
- Hina Khan Reveals What She Misses About The Bigg Boss 11 House; Thanks Fans For ‘Sher Khan’ Title!
- Bigg Boss 11’s Sapna Choudhary’s Dance Programme Creates Ruckus In Morena!
- Bigg Boss 11: After Sapna Choudhary, Arshi Khan To Do An Item Song!
- Bigg Boss 11: You Will Be SHOCKED To See Mehajabi Siddiqui & Jyoti Kumari’s Transformations (PICS)
- Bigg Boss 11: Sapna Feels Salman Khan Is NOT Partial To Anyone; Says Bandgi Is A Shameless Woman!
- Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawala Repents Being Mean To Shilpa; Wants To Slap Hina!
- Bigg Boss 11: Appy Fizz Caller Exposes Luv; Evicted Contestant Sapna Says She Will Miss Hina Khan!
- Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Lashes Out At Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan & Sapna, & Fans Are Loving It!
- Bigg Boss 11: JUST IN! It's CONFIRMED! Sapna Choudhary To Get Eliminated!
- Bigg Boss 11: BREAKING! Hina Khan Gets Evicted From The House; To Be Sent To The Secret Room!
- Shilpa Shinde’s Adult Clip Row: Here’s What Vikas Gupta Has To Say About Hina & Shilpa’s Twitter War
Haryanvi dancer and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary's song, 'Teri aakhya ka yo kajal' is quite popular. Recently, Hina Khan and a few other actors were seen dancing to the song.
But Sapna was over the moon when she found a video in which West Indies cricketer was seen dancing to her song 'Teri aakhya ka yo kajal'.
Chris Gayle Grooves To Sapna’s Song
She shared the video in which Chris Gayle was seen grooving to her song and wrote, "Look what I found on Internet. @chrisgayle333 You are such a good Dancer." - (sic)
But Chris Gayle Grooved To Sunny Leone’s Song
As soon as she shared the video, it went viral and the original video re-surfaced online. Apparently, Chris Gayle was not dancing to Sapna's song. He was grooving to Sunny Leone's song, ‘Laila mein Laila' from Raees.
The Cricketer Shared The Video
In fact, Chris had also shared the video nine months ago, "(#CEO Chris Ever Okay) I'll give the winner USD 5000 who do the #ChrisGayleDanceChallenge 🕺🏾 the best 😊. Ladies, the challenge goes for you too...There's the video so make sure you're spot on as I am lol. #HaveFun I'll post the top 5 on my page and the viewers choose the winner. Remember to use the HASHTAG! Will announce the winner on the 24th 🕺🏾" - (sic)
Sapna’s Blunder!
Well, it's not Sapna's mistake as Chris dance moves completely matched her song and she might have been mistaken. Apparently, there are many other versions of the video as well.
Sapna Is A Popular Singer-Dancer
For the uninitiated, Sapna is popular singer-dancer in Delhi-NCR. She became more popular after entering the Bigg Boss 11 house. Post her Bigg Boss stint, Sapna is busy with various events.
The Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants Busy Performing At Events!
In fact, a couple of events were cancelled as thousands of people gathered to watch her show and the crowd became uncontrollable.
Sapna’s Performances
Post Bigg Boss 11, she made a guest appearance on Colors' show, Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani. She was seen performing on the song, ‘Babuji dheere chalna.' She was also seen in the movie, Nanu Ki Jaanu, in which she shook legs alongside Abhay Deol to the song, ‘Tere tumke'.
Look what I found on Internet. @chrisgayle333 You are such a good Dancer.
A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on Apr 22, 2018 at 11:41pm PDT
(#CEO Chris Ever Okay) I'll give the winner USD 5000 who do the #ChrisGayleDanceChallenge 🕺🏾 the best 😊. Ladies, the challenge goes for you too...There's the video so make sure you're spot on as I am lol. #HaveFun I'll post the top 5 on my page and the viewers choose the winner. Remember to use the HASHTAG! Will announce the winner on the 24th 🕺🏾
A post shared by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on Jul 15, 2017 at 4:03am PDT
Kya Haal Mr Paanchal: Reena Agarwal Forced To Quit The Show After Getting Bitten By A Dog!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.