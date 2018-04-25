 »   »   » BLOOPER! Chris Gayle Danced To Sunny Leone’s ‘Laila’ Not Sapna Choudhary’s Song Like She Thought!

Chris Gayle Grooves To Sapna’s Song

She shared the video in which Chris Gayle was seen grooving to her song and wrote, "Look what I found on Internet. @chrisgayle333 You are such a good Dancer." - (sic)

But Chris Gayle Grooved To Sunny Leone’s Song

As soon as she shared the video, it went viral and the original video re-surfaced online. Apparently, Chris Gayle was not dancing to Sapna's song. He was grooving to Sunny Leone's song, ‘Laila mein Laila' from Raees.

The Cricketer Shared The Video

In fact, Chris had also shared the video nine months ago, "(#CEO Chris Ever Okay) I'll give the winner USD 5000 who do the #ChrisGayleDanceChallenge 🕺🏾 the best 😊. Ladies, the challenge goes for you too...There's the video so make sure you're spot on as I am lol. #HaveFun I'll post the top 5 on my page and the viewers choose the winner. Remember to use the HASHTAG! Will announce the winner on the 24th 🕺🏾" - (sic)

Sapna’s Blunder!

Well, it's not Sapna's mistake as Chris dance moves completely matched her song and she might have been mistaken. Apparently, there are many other versions of the video as well.

Sapna Is A Popular Singer-Dancer

For the uninitiated, Sapna is popular singer-dancer in Delhi-NCR. She became more popular after entering the Bigg Boss 11 house. Post her Bigg Boss stint, Sapna is busy with various events.

The Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants Busy Performing At Events!

In fact, a couple of events were cancelled as thousands of people gathered to watch her show and the crowd became uncontrollable.

Sapna’s Performances

Post Bigg Boss 11, she made a guest appearance on Colors' show, Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani. She was seen performing on the song, ‘Babuji dheere chalna.' She was also seen in the movie, Nanu Ki Jaanu, in which she shook legs alongside Abhay Deol to the song, ‘Tere tumke'.