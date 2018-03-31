 »   »   » Comedian Siddharth Sagar’s Close Friend Somi Saxena Makes SHOCKING Revelations

Siddharth Comes Out In The Open

Siddharth finally came out in the open and revealed in a video (that he shared on Instagram) as to why he was missing. Siddharth wrote, "right now im in safe hands ...will update you guys in 2-3days." - (sic)

Siddharth Had Filed NC Against His Family

In the video, he revealed that he has been going through a tough time. He had filed NC against his family as they created a lot of problem and he was also mentally harassed by them.

The Comedian’s Mother Threatened Somi!

Now, Siddharth's close friend Somi had made a few shocking revelations. She was quoted by IB Times as saying, "His (Siddharth) mother was pressurising me. They asked me to delete the post as it got a lot of hype. I just wanted to know if he was fine and was concerned about his well-being."

Why Somi Deleted FB Post?

Siddharth's friend further added, "She said she will file a complaint against me and book me for extortion as she works in an NGO and has strong contacts. So I got scared and didn't want all this."

Somi Revealed

Somi also revealed that after Siddharth mother's threat, she received a call from a lady sub-inspector named Apte from Navi Mumbai's NRI Police Station, who asked her to delete the missing post on Facebook.

Siddharth’s Mother Tried To Fool Somi!

The sub-inspector also threatened her by saying Somi has caused harassment to Siddharth's mother. Somi further told the entertainment portal that Siddharth's mother tried to fool her by calling her from another number and making her talk to some male friend faking as Siddharth on the other side.

The Comedian Was Thankful About Somi’s Post

She added, "I could clearly make out it's not him (Siddharth). After a few hours, Siddharth called me and said he was fine and thankful about the post and I can take it off. He said he will call me in 2-3 days. I am happy about the video he posted. Everybody was against me. They didn't believe me."

Somi & Tanu

When Somi and her sister Tanu tried to approach the police to complaint about Siddharth's mother, they treated them badly and verbally abused them.

Somi & Tanu Wanted To Find Siddharth

She adds, "We (Somi, Tanu, and Siddharth) used to hang out a lot and suddenly he was unavailable. We had to take some action. Nobody cared enough to even ask. We thought no matter what happens we will find him."

They Didn’t Want To Disclose Siddharth’s Personal Life

"That's when I decided to post and now everyone is concerned. We didn't want to disclose his personal life but we had no option left. Tanu tried to contact him and also tried to convince his mother to make us meet him but she denied. She said who are we to ask about him and warned us to stay out of the matter.'"

Siddharth’s Mother Had Kidnapped Him Earlier!

Shockingly, Somi revealed that Siddharth's mother had earlier kidnapped him, "He shared that his mother and her boyfriend used to beat him. They used to tie him to tyre and hit him. Torture him. He was under depression and used to take pills. He somehow escaped from there and shifted to a hotel apartment. He couldn't focus on work."