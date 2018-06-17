 »   »   »  Good Days Are Back! Comedian Siddharth Sagar Patches Up With His Girlfriend!

When Did Sony Contact Him For The Show?

When asked as to when they offered Siddharth the show, the comedian told Spotboye, "After I revealed everything to the media, I got a call from Optymistix saying that they are coming up with Comedy Circus and want me to be a part of it."

Siddharth’s Association With Optymistix

He further added, "I have been associated with them for 12 years and gave them a nod instantly. Also, when I learnt that Mubeen Saudagar is part of the show too, I was even more excited."

Did He Make Wise Decision On Taking Up Comedy Circus?

When asked whether he has made a wise choice by taking up this show for your comeback, he told the entertainment portal, "Definitely, what better show? I am known for making people laugh although I have not laughed since one-and-a-half year as I was juggling between the asylum and rehab. When things got back on track, I began missing the stage."

Siddharth & His GF Patch Up

Another good news is the comedian has patched up with his ex-girlfriend, Subuhi Joshi. Siddharth and Subuhi announced their patch up news on their respective Instagram accounts on Siddharth's birthday. Siddharth celebrated his birthday with his girlfriend and others.

The Comedian Announces Patch Up News On Instagram

Sharing a picture snapped with Subuhi, Siddharth wrote, "Im so happy to come back to you...thankyou @subuhijoshi_essjay darling..😎." - (sic)

Subuhi With Siddharth

Subuhi wrote, "People who are meant to be together find their way back. They may take a few detours, but they are never lost. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIDDY BOY. Welcome Home ❤️💃🏻🎉🎂" - (sic)

Where Is Siddharth Staying Now?

Siddharth is currently in Goregaon. He was discharged from the rehab a month-and-a-half ago. He revealed how the rehab helped him, "I kept living with those in the rehab even after I recovered because they were so supportive."

The Rehab People Helped Him Find A House

"But when they saw that I have been getting offers and have to travel all the way from Panvel to the suburbs, they asked me to take discharge. In fact, they helped me find a house and settle down."

Siddharth Doesn’t Wants His Parents To Contact Him

When asked whether their parents tried to contact him, he said, "No, they haven't and I will pray that they don't call. My life has started coming back on track and is better than before. Also, whatever I had in terms if money is with them, so I owe them nothing. I want to keep this phase behind me and focus on work."