English
 »   »   »  Good Days Are Back! Comedian Siddharth Sagar Patches Up With His Girlfriend!

Good Days Are Back! Comedian Siddharth Sagar Patches Up With His Girlfriend!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Comedian Siddharth Sagar was in news a few months ago as he went missing. He had revealed in a press conference as to how he went into trauma as he was thrown into a mental asylum and tortured which affected his health. He also revealed that later he was admitted to rehab, which helped him to come out of the trauma.

    Siddharth was seen shows like, Comedy Circus, Comedy Circus - Chinchpokli To China and made a brief appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian has now been offered Comedy Circus and is elated to be part of the show again!

    When Did Sony Contact Him For The Show?

    When asked as to when they offered Siddharth the show, the comedian told Spotboye, "After I revealed everything to the media, I got a call from Optymistix saying that they are coming up with Comedy Circus and want me to be a part of it."

    Siddharth’s Association With Optymistix

    He further added, "I have been associated with them for 12 years and gave them a nod instantly. Also, when I learnt that Mubeen Saudagar is part of the show too, I was even more excited."

    Did He Make Wise Decision On Taking Up Comedy Circus?

    When asked whether he has made a wise choice by taking up this show for your comeback, he told the entertainment portal, "Definitely, what better show? I am known for making people laugh although I have not laughed since one-and-a-half year as I was juggling between the asylum and rehab. When things got back on track, I began missing the stage."

    Siddharth & His GF Patch Up

    Another good news is the comedian has patched up with his ex-girlfriend, Subuhi Joshi. Siddharth and Subuhi announced their patch up news on their respective Instagram accounts on Siddharth's birthday. Siddharth celebrated his birthday with his girlfriend and others.

    The Comedian Announces Patch Up News On Instagram

    Sharing a picture snapped with Subuhi, Siddharth wrote, "Im so happy to come back to you...thankyou @subuhijoshi_essjay darling..😎." - (sic)

    Subuhi With Siddharth

    Subuhi wrote, "People who are meant to be together find their way back. They may take a few detours, but they are never lost. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIDDY BOY. Welcome Home ❤️💃🏻🎉🎂" - (sic)

    Where Is Siddharth Staying Now?

    Siddharth is currently in Goregaon. He was discharged from the rehab a month-and-a-half ago. He revealed how the rehab helped him, "I kept living with those in the rehab even after I recovered because they were so supportive."

    The Rehab People Helped Him Find A House

    "But when they saw that I have been getting offers and have to travel all the way from Panvel to the suburbs, they asked me to take discharge. In fact, they helped me find a house and settle down."

    Siddharth Doesn’t Wants His Parents To Contact Him

    When asked whether their parents tried to contact him, he said, "No, they haven't and I will pray that they don't call. My life has started coming back on track and is better than before. Also, whatever I had in terms if money is with them, so I owe them nothing. I want to keep this phase behind me and focus on work."

    The Fate Of New Shows Are Out! Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum Gets Lesser Ratings Than Bigg Boss!

    Read more about: comedy circus sony tv
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue