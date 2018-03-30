 »   »   » Comedian Siddharth Sagar’s MISSING Case: His Parents’ Contradictory Statements Leave Us Confused!

Siddharth Sagar Goes Missing!

She further wrote, "Nobody knows where he is. He is my very good friend please help me find him spread this as much as u can." - (sic) But Somi deleted the post later. According to another report on divyamarathi.bhaskar, the comedian's friends are unable to get in touch with him.

Siddharth Sagar’s Parents Too Are Missing!

According to reports, the comedian doesn't share a good rapport with his mother and she was interested in the young star's money. The report further suggests that his parents are also missing. (Image Source: Facebook)

Somi Deletes The Post!

But when Spotboye contacted Somi, she revealed to them that she wanted to pressurise Siddharth's mother to make her speak to him, and hence she shared the post on Facebook. But, last night his mother made Somi talk to him and she deleted post.

Siddharth Sagar Was Suffering From Dengue!

Somi was quoted by the website as saying, "Siddharth told me that he's fine, and that he will meet me in two days." Also, Siddharth's mother told the website that he is missing in action as he was suffering from dengue. But she refused to hand over the phone to her son! (Image Source: Facebook)

Siddharth Father Makes Contradictory Statement

It is also being said that Siddharth's parents have parted ways. But, Siddharth's father refuted the rumours and made a contradictory statement about his son! Although Siddharth's father confessed that his son was missing as he had taken a few steps to correct his son, he contradicted his wife's claim of his son suffering from dengue!

Siddharth Sagar

Siddharth was part of shows like, Comedy Circus, Comedy Circus - Chinchpokli To China, Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan and others to name a few. He had also made a brief appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Image Source: Facebook)