 »   »   »  Comedian Siddharth Sagar’s Mother Refutes His Allegations; Says He Is A Compulsive Liar!

Siddharth Sagar Opens Up About His Struggling Days

Siddharth was quoted by BT as saying, "My problem is not connected with success, it's more on the emotional level. I have been through the most difficult phase in my life, dealing with work pressure, substance abuse and family issues. However, I am clean now and back to work."

How He Got Addicted To Drugs?

The comedian reveals how his life went out of control after he got addicted to drugs, "I am not an expressive person. The first time I tried drugs, it felt as if a huge burden was off my chest and I could talk about everything freely. That's how I became addicted to it."

He Sought His Mother’s Help

"After three months, I realised that it was affecting my career, and it also left me emotionally and physically weak. I would cry and beg God to get me out of it. Finally, I confided in my mother and sought her help. She immediately sent me to a rehab and I came out clean after two months."

Siddharth’s Mother Had Lost Trust On Him

"However, my mom had lost her trust in me. She continued to suspect me, though I told her that I am willing to go in for a blood test. The way my family behaved was very hurtful - they would often taunt me, saying that they had made a mistake by taking me out of the rehab. That's the worst thing to do to an addict, who has resumed normal life."

His Mother Had Put Him On Medicines For Bipolar Disorder

"Around the same time, I realised that my mother had put me on medicines for bipolar disorder. I was convinced that I was suffering from it, but my friends asked me to stop the medication, saying that I had no symptoms."

He Was Moved To A Cheaper Rehab

Things got uglier when he was sent to the rehab again by his mom. He said, "She moved me from an expensive rehab to a cheaper one. I pleaded with her to not shift me, but I was shocked to hear her talk about money; I have never thought twice about spending money on my family, I gave them whatever they asked for. My mother was a nominee in every property I bought. I had always put her before everything else, and she was the person I loved the most."

Siddharth & His Parent’s Fight Over Money & Property

That's when he started having fights with his parents over money and property. He revealed that he used to stay in his car and go to his friend's house to take bath. He slowly developed spondylitis, cervical pain, and sleeping disorder. He adds that there is no chance of reconciliation with his parents.

Siddharth’s Mother Has A Different Story To Say

On the other hand, Siddharth's mother refuted her son's allegations and added that she will not meet her son even if he wants to! She was quoted by BT as saying, "We dealt with his substance abuse for three years. Imagine living with a drug addict for so long; I was by his side throughout. He would fight with me whenever I questioned him and walk out of the house."

His Mother Reveals

"At one point, I felt so helpless that I called his father (Sirish Kumar), who was working in Delhi, to come and stay with us. He, too, was shocked to see the level of Siddharth's addiction. He claimed to have come out clean after a month-long stint in a rehab, but is it possible for someone to overcome a three-year addiction in just a month?"

The Comedian Mortgaged His Mother’s Jewellery!

"Even after leaving rehab, he continued staying out at nights. He even mortgaged my jewellery to indulge in his vices. Could I have left him in that condition? I had no choice but to put him in a rehab again."

‘Siddharth Is A Compulsive Liar’

Regarding discrepancies in money and property dealings, Siddharth's mother said, "Siddharth is a compulsive liar. He wasn't earning for three years, as he wasn't working. Did he feed us then? In fact, my husband had to return to his job in Delhi; we even sold our Malad home to repay his loans and bear his medical expenses. He is a nominee for all our properties, as he is our only child. Why would we need his money?"

She further clarified that she and her husband are very much together. She says that she is grateful to him for not wanting to talk to them, and wishes him the best.