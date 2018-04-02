 »   »   » Comedian Siddharth Sagar REVEALS He Was Given Wrong Medicines, Thrown Into Mental Asylum & Tortured!

Siddharth Sagar’s Parents

As per the reports (that his parents separated), the comedian revealed that his parents were separated 20 years ago, but had a cordial relationship. While his father lived in Delhi, Siddharth was staying with his mother.

Things Turned For The Worse After His Mothe Met Suyash Gadgil!

Siddharth revealed that he became very close to her and that she was his best friend, until she met a man. He was quoted by IE as saying, "She met this man Suyash Gadgil and I was happy that she found someone in her life. But things only took a turn for the worse in our lives. I feel terrible to now bring my family matters in public but I have no other option."

Siddharth Met Gurus In Delhi

He said, "I was into spirituality and have my gurus in Delhi, where I found peace and solace. My parents always thought that I should leave the industry and so they tried their best to keep me away from there."

The Comedian Was Depressed

He further added, "There came a time when I started feeling really low and I had put on weight. And since I was trying to stop smoking, I was taking too much coffee. Soon I realised, I was depressed. My speech slurred and I was in a bad zone."

Siddharth Claimed His Parents Mixed Drugs In His Food

"When I told my parents about it, they said that they have put me on medicines for bipolar disease. I was shell-shocked when I heard it. I know about bipolar and I didn't have any of the symptoms and here my parents were giving me drugs by mixing it in my food."

‘We Realised We Had No Money’

The comedian, who was also seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, further said, "This was also the time I noticed my mother being disturbed all the time. I had never looked into my finances and when there was a property issue, we realised we had no money. It really impacted me and I was really disturbed."

Siddharth Sagar Warned Suyash!

He further added that he warned Suyash and asked him not to play with his mother's emotions. Things took an ugly turn as they got into fight and he left home. He got addicted to some substance to get over his miserable life.

The Comedian Was Admitted To Rehabilitation Centre

When he told the same to his mother, she broke down. He asked her to get him admitted to a rehabilitation centre so that he could come out clean. But in the centre, he faced the worst moments of his life as few people bashed him to an extent where he would bleed and lose conscience.

He Escaped From The Rehab

Somehow he managed to escape from the centre. When he thought his life would get back to normal, it turned worse as he had regular fights at home with Suyash and he tried to stay away, and that's when he filed a NC against them as he feared for his life and well-being.

Siddharth Was Thrown Into A Mental Asylum & Tortured

Siddharth was quoted by IE as saying, "It came true when I was picked up while travelling back from Goa and thrown into a mental asylum where I was tortured and treated for ailments I didn't even have. But since it was turning out to be an expensive treatment, my mother decided to shift me to Asha Ki Kiran, a rehabilitation centre that did not bother much about finance."

He Found A Family At A Rehab

He added, "I found a family here that listens and understands me. When I met Basheer bhai (Basheer Qureshi, founder of Asha Ki Kiran), he told me to leave all my stress and worries aside and start afresh."

The Comedian Was Given Wrong Medicines

"When they examined me, they found that my psychological issues cropped up because of the wrong medicines I had been put on. I love being with them and although I am fit to work, I feel secure with them and want to stay longer to strengthen my sanity and myself."

He Is Looking For Legal Advice

Although Siddharth, who is looking forward to work, wishes to help his family, wants to stay away from them as he wants to lead a peaceful life. He is looking for some legal advice as he doesn't want Suyash to take over his hard-earned money.

Lost Crores Of Property!

He added, "I have lost about Rs 4-5 Crores of property but I know I can get back on my feet again." He further wants his parents to go through counselling as he feels that they have lost the way somewhere.

‘I Was Physically, Mentally & Emotionally Shattered’

He further added, "My mother has changed so much in these years. She has now become hyper and I hope we can get her back to normalcy. I was physically, mentally and emotionally shattered but I am now ready to face the world once again."