 »   »   » Siddharth Sagar Makes SHOCKING Revelations; Says He Was In Mental Asylum & No One Helped Him!

Siddharth Sagar Has Been Going Through Lots Of Ups & Downs!

Now, the actor himself has come out in open to reveal a few shocking details as to why he went missing. When asked as to where he was these four months, he told Spotboye, "I have been going through a lot of ups and downs since last one year."

The Comedian Was Scared!

He further added, "I didn't touch base with anyone because I was scared and I knew that my disappearance has caused a number of complications already."

Siddharth Was Admitted To Mental Asylum!

It seems the comedian would reveal everything (about his missing case) in a press conference. When asked about the reports of him being in a rehabilitation centre, he revealed that he was admitted to a mental asylum.

His Parents Were Influenced!

Siddharth told the entertainment portal, "My family has been involved in property dispute for long and my parents were influenced. I saw how patients in the asylum were being subjected to shock treatment and was beginning to slip into depression."

‘No One Knows Of My Whereabouts!’

He further added, "No one knows of my whereabouts at the moment, but all I can tell you is that the people I am with currently have helped me overcome the trauma."

No One Helped Siddharth To Come Out Of Mental Asylum!

When asked as to why he didn't try to come out of the asylum, he said, "I requested people to go out and inform my well-wishers that I am stuck here but no one helped me."

Did His Mother Kidnap Him?

"No, she hasn't. But yes, I repeat, my family was influenced. A girl, I don't know who, was giving me some tablets because of which I would completely lose my mind."

The Comedian Had Filed NC Against His Family

The comedian says that he had filed NC against his family, and had named his parents and other family members who are responsible for harassing him in the NC. It is later that he realised that his parents weren't against him, but were influenced for money!