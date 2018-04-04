 »   »   » Comedian Siddharth Sagar Thanks Fans For Their Support; Introduces People Who Helped Him! (VIDEOS)

Related Articles
Siddharth Sagar, who was popularly known as Selfie Mausi and Naseer and was seen on shows like Comedy Circus and The Kapil Sharma Show, has been missing since the last four months. The news spread like wild fire after his friend, Somi Saxena shared a post on Facebook.
In a recently held press conference, Siddharth Sagar revealed as to how he was thrown into a mental asylum, tortured and given the wrong medicine which affected his health. He revealed that later he was admitted to rehab, where met Basheer bhai (Basheer Qureshi, founder of Asha Ki Kiran) and others, and now feels secure with them.
Siddharth Sagar Thanks Fans
Now, Siddharth has shared a video, in which he said that he is deeply touched with his fans' support. He also introduced to the people, who helped him during his tough times. He has asked fans not to worry as he is safe and happy with them.
The Comedian Asks Fans Not To Worry About Him
In the video, Siddharth says, "Bilkul nishcint hojayi, mein bilkul safe hun. Mein apne bhai logon ke saath hun, jinhone mujhe protect kiya hai. Mein bahot khush hun." - (sic) He also introduced to the people who helped him in his tough time.
Siddharth Is Touched With His Fans’ Concerns
"Mein aaj aplogon ke bahot sare messages padh raha tha, bahot sari aapki videos dekhi. Logon ne bahot emotional comments likhe, bahot motivate hua mein." - (sic)
Siddharth Sagar Introduces People Who Helped Him
While a few people told him not to worry as they are with him, a few others were even ready to provide shelter. The comedian added that in the way people were caring for him, he could feel everyone's feelings and emotions.
Siddharth Adds
"Meine bahot kuch khoya hai, par usse zyada mujhe mila hai, aap logon ka pyar mila hai. Aur sach mein God gift hain. Mere saath agar eh nahi hota tho mujhe pata nahi chalta ki aap log mujhe itna pyar karte hai. I am really touched." - (sic)
