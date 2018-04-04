 »   »   » Comedian Siddharth Sagar Thanks Fans For Their Support; Introduces People Who Helped Him! (VIDEOS)

Siddharth Sagar Thanks Fans

Now, Siddharth has shared a video, in which he said that he is deeply touched with his fans' support. He also introduced to the people, who helped him during his tough times. He has asked fans not to worry as he is safe and happy with them.

The Comedian Asks Fans Not To Worry About Him

In the video, Siddharth says, "Bilkul nishcint hojayi, mein bilkul safe hun. Mein apne bhai logon ke saath hun, jinhone mujhe protect kiya hai. Mein bahot khush hun." - (sic) He also introduced to the people who helped him in his tough time.

Siddharth Is Touched With His Fans’ Concerns

"Mein aaj aplogon ke bahot sare messages padh raha tha, bahot sari aapki videos dekhi. Logon ne bahot emotional comments likhe, bahot motivate hua mein." - (sic)

Siddharth Sagar Introduces People Who Helped Him

While a few people told him not to worry as they are with him, a few others were even ready to provide shelter. The comedian added that in the way people were caring for him, he could feel everyone's feelings and emotions.

Siddharth Adds

"Meine bahot kuch khoya hai, par usse zyada mujhe mila hai, aap logon ka pyar mila hai. Aur sach mein God gift hain. Mere saath agar eh nahi hota tho mujhe pata nahi chalta ki aap log mujhe itna pyar karte hai. I am really touched." - (sic)