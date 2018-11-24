 »   »   »  CONFIRMED! Bepannaah To End, Jennifer Winget Bids Goodbye; Promises To Return With Something New!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- 26/11 10th Anniversary: Chabad House To Be Renamed As 'Nariman Light House'
-
- Maruti Ertiga 2018 Vs Mahindra Marazzo Vs Toyota Innova Crysta: Which Is The Best MPV?
- Markets Next Week: Global Cues And State Elections To Keep Markets Volatile
- All About The Charming Town Of Singtam In Sikkim
- Sameer And Saina Make It To Semis; Kashyap Bows Out
- Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 128GB Variant Gets A Price Drop Of Rs 2,000
- Video: See What This Shopkeeper Did To Make Fish Look Fresh!
- Inside Pictures From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Thanksgiving Dinner
Colors' popular show Bepannaah has been hitting headlines since the past few days. It was said that the channel is pulling the plug on the show. But since the show is popular online, it was said that the show will be aired on Voot. Earlier, it was said that Jennifer would not accompany Harshad Chopra, after it goes digital. But later, a few reports that suggested that both the lead actors Jennifer Winget and Harshad refused to the idea of continuing on the digital platform. The fans have been waiting for the channel or the actors to confirm the same!
Finally, Jennifer has confirmed that the show will end. She penned a farewell note and thanked fans for overwhelming response by sharing a video. She also promised to return with something new and exciting after a short break.
Jennifer Writes…
"All good things come to an end and so the curtains will soon fall on our beloved, Bepannaah, you cant help but feel sad together with all fans of the show. The last thing we want is to disappoint you but certain journeys are best short therefore even more meaningful and fulfilling."
Jennifer Thanks The Cast
"Bepannaah has left its own special trail and as it gears to close, i stand with gratitude for a stellar star cast @harshad_chopda @namita_dubey @rajesh_khattar @sehban_azim @vaishnavidhanraj @shweta.shwets @apurvaagnihotri02 @shehzadss @iqbal.azad @aaryaasharma
The Actress Promises To Return With Something New
"Time really flies by but the love that our fans have bestowed on us has been tremendous all through and overwhelming to say the least. Rest assured, I will be back after a short break with something new and even more exciting so humbly request that you respect that a new beginning follows after every ending. Stay tuned for an all new avataar of your's truly." - (sic)
She Thanks Cinevista
"Finally, @aniruddha.rajderkar @naihal.bagora you guys created a gem of show and this is just the beginning. Ishq ke imtihaan aur bhi baaki hai !:) Thank you Cinevista, my home away from home. Thank you for always trusting me blindly and having faith in me. This is bittersweet, but my heart will always belong here. #Bepannaah ❤️"- (sic)
Bepannaah Cast
The show's actors Namita Dubey, Shehbaz Azim, Shehzad Shaikh, Mallika Nayak and Shweta Gautam too, said that Bepannaah will be special for them and thanked fans for their love.
Bepannaah Ends!
Well, this is indeed a bad news for the fans. But all we can say is that it's better to end the show with a happy ending than ruin it by dragging or bringing a new cast (as we will miss the ‘original' magic created by the original cast).
View this post on Instagram
All good things come to an end and so the curtains will soon fall on our beloved, Bepannaah, you cant help but feel sad together with all fans of the show. The last thing we want is to disappoint you but certain journeys are best short therefore even more meaningful and fulfilling. Bepannaah has left its own special trail and as it gears to close, i stand with gratitude for a stellar star cast @harshad_chopda @namita_dubey @rajesh_khattar @sehban_azim @vaishnavidhanraj @shweta.shwets @apurvaagnihotri02 @shehzadss @iqbal.azad @aaryaasharma @aanchalgoswami55 @parineetaborthakur @mallika453 @itstahershabbir and the crazy times we’ve shared on set and for the opportunity to be your Zoya! Time really flies by but the love that our fans have bestowed on us has been tremendous all through and overwhelming to say the least. Rest assured, I will be back after a short break with something new and even more exciting so humbly request that you respect that a new beginning follows after every ending. Stay tuned for an all new avataar of your’s truly. Finally, @aniruddha.rajderkar @naihal.bagora you guys created a gem of show and this is just the beginning. Ishq ke imtihaan aur bhi baaki hai !:) Thank you Cinevista, my home away from home. Thank you for always trusting me blindly and having faith in me. This is bittersweet, but my heart will always belong here. #Bepannaah ❤️
A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Nov 24, 2018 at 1:50am PST
Most Read: Bigg Boss 12 SHOCKING EVICTION: Srishty Rode Eliminated; Naagin 3 Actors, Harshad & Kamya Enter!