 »   »   »  CONFIRMED! Bepannaah To End, Jennifer Winget Bids Goodbye; Promises To Return With Something New!

Jennifer Writes…

"All good things come to an end and so the curtains will soon fall on our beloved, Bepannaah, you cant help but feel sad together with all fans of the show. The last thing we want is to disappoint you but certain journeys are best short therefore even more meaningful and fulfilling."

Jennifer Thanks The Cast

"Bepannaah has left its own special trail and as it gears to close, i stand with gratitude for a stellar star cast @harshad_chopda @namita_dubey @rajesh_khattar @sehban_azim @vaishnavidhanraj @shweta.shwets @apurvaagnihotri02 @shehzadss @iqbal.azad @aaryaasharma

The Actress Promises To Return With Something New

"Time really flies by but the love that our fans have bestowed on us has been tremendous all through and overwhelming to say the least. Rest assured, I will be back after a short break with something new and even more exciting so humbly request that you respect that a new beginning follows after every ending. Stay tuned for an all new avataar of your's truly." - (sic)

She Thanks Cinevista

"Finally, @aniruddha.rajderkar @naihal.bagora you guys created a gem of show and this is just the beginning. Ishq ke imtihaan aur bhi baaki hai !:) Thank you Cinevista, my home away from home. Thank you for always trusting me blindly and having faith in me. This is bittersweet, but my heart will always belong here. #Bepannaah ❤️"- (sic)

Bepannaah Cast

The show's actors Namita Dubey, Shehbaz Azim, Shehzad Shaikh, Mallika Nayak and Shweta Gautam too, said that Bepannaah will be special for them and thanked fans for their love.

Bepannaah Ends!

Well, this is indeed a bad news for the fans. But all we can say is that it's better to end the show with a happy ending than ruin it by dragging or bringing a new cast (as we will miss the ‘original' magic created by the original cast).