CONFIRMED! Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Will Be Aired Online; Fate Of Bepannaah Is Yet To Be Known!

    Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has been in news since its inception. The show that stars Aditi Sharma, Shakti Arora and Drashti Dhami received a lot of backlash because of its bold content. The viewers lashed out at the makers, channels and actors as they felt that the show is promoting extra-marital content. Recently, the show was in news as Drashti, who played Nandini, quit the show. It was said that the actress didn't want to play the role of a mother and hence she exit the show.

    It was said that apart from Silsila, Bepannaah too, will be going off air. The shows will be replaced by new shows - Tantra and Vish Ya Amrit - Sitara. Since the shows are popular online popularity, the channel had planned to air them on Voot.

    According to the latest update, it is confirmed that the show is indeed going off air. The show will be airing on Voot from November 26 onwards. It is being said that Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra's show, Bepannaah will be going off air, but the information regarding the show airing on Voot is not yet known!

    Jaya Bhatacharya shared a boomerang video and captioned it as, "#silsilabadalaterishtonka women rock 😂😂😂 We are cute, we are fun, we are strong...miss you @dhamidrashti. Ab Colors par nahi, #Silsila ke naye episodes milenge sirf Voot par! 26th November onwards, Monday-Friday, only on #Voot! Download the app now! @aditidevsharma @iamneenacheema @chotisiekladki @shaktiarora." - (sic)

    Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the shows.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 0:09 [IST]
