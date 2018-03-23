 »   »   » Crime Patrol: Anup Soni Quits The Show; Wants To Get Back To Acting!

Anup Soni, who has been hosting Sony TV's show, Crime Patrol for eight long years has decide to quit the show. He will be exiting the show after serving his notice period.

The actor wants to get back to acting and is looking forward to do films and shows. He says that he cannot kill the actor in him and wants his fans to understand the same.

When Anup was asked regarding the same, he was quoted by BT as saying, "Eight years is a long time and I have had a beautiful journey on the show. However, I miss acting. I am an actor first. I haven't acted in five years. I am looking forward to doing films and shows."

The viewers are disappointed as they cannot watch their favourite host on the show. They cannot see anyone else at his place. For this, the actor said, "I know it could be, but I am sure that the audience will also understand my situation. It has been a long time and I don't want to become monotonous."

"I have been involved and passionate about every episode that I have shot and can't be casual about hosting. However, I cannot kill the actor in me and expect people to understand. The show will always hold a special place in my heart. I now want to experiment with roles as an actor."

Crime Patrol, which is believe as a reality show, was the first show on Indian television, where to capture crimes live the cameras travelled with the law enforcement authorities. The series was premiered on May 9, 2003. It is said to be the longest running reality crime television series in India that has completed fifteen years in 2018.

The motto of the show is 'Crime never pays'. The show presents dramatised version of crime cases that occurred in India. The anchor Anup narrated the real-life stories revolving around harassment, murders and kidnapping and suggested the right measures to avert crimes.

Now that Anup has quit the show, it has to be seen who will step into his shoes.

Well, we are sure that the viewers will miss Anup!

