 »   »   »  Danish Zehen’s Best Friend Arishfa Khan Breaks Down On His Death; Shares Heartbreaking Post!

Arishfa Thought It Was A Prank!

Arishfa says that she couldn't believe it. She saw Vikas Gupta's post and thought it was a prank, but after reading comments she got to know that it wasn't prank and couldn't believe it. She recalls how he was crying over his friend's death and she had told him, "Chodo na Isme Itne Rone wali baat nahi ha." But he had asked her, "Kisi din me Mar jao to tum royogi?"

The Actress Wrote…

"To tumne sahi kaha tha ki Jab koi Apna Ya Best Friend Ke sath Aisa sab hota ha to kya haal hota ha!! Me bahut roo rahi hu subah se😭 Sahi me Mujhe Sadma Lag gaya Hai Subah se!"- (sic)

Danish Had Said He Would Call Arishfa!

Arishfa revealed in her post that he had said that he would call her after reaching Lucknow. But now how will she talk to him. Her mother is also sad and cried over his death. She further wrote, "Allah Aache Logo ko jaldi Upar bula leta hai. And i know you are Very Good Person! Tum Gareebo ki Bahut help karte the!" - (sic)

Arishfa’s Heartbreaking Post

"Me Bas Itna kehna Chahogi ki tumhe Jannat mile. Tumhre Gunah maaf ho! We all love youu! Miss youuu! 💕😭 Bas Last kehna ha ki Rest in Peace. (Inna Lillahi wa inna ilaihi Raji'un) ❤️🤲🏻•Bichda kuch is Ada se ki Rut hi Badal gaya, Ik Shaksh Sare Shaher ko Veeran kar gaya! 💔 •#danishzehen #Sowahi #RIP #BestFriend #Hameshadostrahengehum #Coolestbadboi 🤲🏻" - (sic)