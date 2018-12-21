 »   »   »  Danish Zehen’s Best Friend Arishfa Khan Breaks Down On His Death; Shares Heartbreaking Post!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Bank To Be Closed From Dec 21 — Transactions To Be Affected For Five Days
-
- New Mahindra Thar Caught Testing Again — The Old Thar Looks Tiny In Front Of It!
- Biggest Controversies That Shook Tech Industry In 2018
- Indian Rupee Could Become The Top Performing Currency In 2019 — Analysts
- Flashback 2018 — Sindhu And Saina Remain The Biggest Stars Of Indian Badminton
- To Ambasamudram — A Picturesque Town Huddled In The Western Ghats Of Tamil Nadu
- Stunning Red Carpet Pictures From Priyanka & Nick’s Mumbai Reception
- The Three Types Of Karma: Sanchita, Prarabdha And Agami
The 21-year-old blogger Danish Zehen's death has shocked everyone. From celebrities to fans, everyone took to social media to express grief over his death. Apparently, the Ace Of Space contestant met with an accident while he was returning from a wedding. He was driving the car and lost control of his car and it hit a roadside wall around 12.30 am. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
Danish's best friend, Arishfa Khan, who worked as a child actor in TV shows like Veera, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and other shows, shared a lengthy post after she got to know about Danish's death. Read on to know what she wrote in her post!
Arishfa Thought It Was A Prank!
Arishfa says that she couldn't believe it. She saw Vikas Gupta's post and thought it was a prank, but after reading comments she got to know that it wasn't prank and couldn't believe it. She recalls how he was crying over his friend's death and she had told him, "Chodo na Isme Itne Rone wali baat nahi ha." But he had asked her, "Kisi din me Mar jao to tum royogi?"
The Actress Wrote…
"To tumne sahi kaha tha ki Jab koi Apna Ya Best Friend Ke sath Aisa sab hota ha to kya haal hota ha!! Me bahut roo rahi hu subah se😭 Sahi me Mujhe Sadma Lag gaya Hai Subah se!"- (sic)
Danish Had Said He Would Call Arishfa!
Arishfa revealed in her post that he had said that he would call her after reaching Lucknow. But now how will she talk to him. Her mother is also sad and cried over his death. She further wrote, "Allah Aache Logo ko jaldi Upar bula leta hai. And i know you are Very Good Person! Tum Gareebo ki Bahut help karte the!" - (sic)
Arishfa’s Heartbreaking Post
"Me Bas Itna kehna Chahogi ki tumhe Jannat mile. Tumhre Gunah maaf ho! We all love youu! Miss youuu! 💕😭 Bas Last kehna ha ki Rest in Peace. (Inna Lillahi wa inna ilaihi Raji'un) ❤️🤲🏻•Bichda kuch is Ada se ki Rut hi Badal gaya, Ik Shaksh Sare Shaher ko Veeran kar gaya! 💔 •#danishzehen #Sowahi #RIP #BestFriend #Hameshadostrahengehum #Coolestbadboi 🤲🏻" - (sic)
Here's Arishfa Khan's complete post
View this post on Instagram
I can’t Believe this Seriously!😭 Sabse Pehle Mujhe ye kehna ha ki @danish_zehen mera First Friend tha Jisse me baat karti thi.❤️😭 Me Subah Uthi and Mere instagram Open kiya Mene first @lostboyjourney sir ka Post dekha and i was Like shit mene Socha Ye Prank ha and baad me Mene Comments padhe and Har jagah yahi tha ki R.I.P Danish zehen😭❤️ Can’t believe! Us Din Danish ki Friend ka Intekaal ho gaya tha that time he was Crying so mene Usse kaha ki Chodo na Isme Itne Rone wali baat nahi ha to usne mujhse Pucha tha ki Kisi din me Mar jao to tum royogi? To tumne sahi kaha tha ki Jab koi Apna Ya Best Friend Ke sath Aisa sab hota ha to kya haal hota ha!! Me bahut roo rahi hu subah se😭 Sahi me Mujhe Sadma Lag gaya Hai Subah se! Tumne Kaha tha ki Lucknow jake Video call karna and see😭 Me kaise tumse baat karo? Mujhe kya meri mamma bhi royi coz Unnohne tumse baat ki thi. Vo bhi kab se sad ha bahut.😔 Tumne mujhse bahut si Batein share ki thi jo shayad Kisi ko nahi pata!! I know me tumhri bahut aachi Friend ho and shayad tum mujhe and Hum sab ko Upar se dekh Rahe ho! 😭🤲🏻Lucknow jane ke pehle mene tumko kaha tha ki me Vlog video banaogi and baad me tumko dikhaogi tum mujhe batana ki kaisa ha tabhi me Upload karogi and ab dekho me kisko dikho? 😭❤️Allah Aache Logo ko jaldi Upar bula leta hai. And i know you are Very Good Person! Tum Gareebo ki Bahut help karte the! And me bhi karti hu isliye mujhe tumhri ye baat bahut aachi lagti thi. ye Video Jab Hamne First time Video call ki thi tab se hai and jab hamne last Time Video call ki tab tak. Me Bas Itna kehna Chahogi ki tumhe Jannat mile. Tumhre Gunah maaf ho! We all love youu! Miss youuu! 💕😭 Bas Last kehna ha ki Rest in Peace. (Inna Lillahi wa inna ilaihi Raji’un) ❤️🤲🏻 • Bichda kuch is Ada se ki Rut hi Badal gaya, Ik Shaksh Sare Shaher ko Veeran kar gaya! 💔 • #danishzehen #Sowahi #RIP #BestFriend #Hameshadostrahengehum #Coolestbadboi 🤲🏻
A post shared by A r i s h f a K h a n 🌻 (@arishfakhan138) on Dec 20, 2018 at 2:47am PST
Most Read: Danish's Death: Chetna Shocked; Fans Blame Her; Say Things Would've Been Different If She Chose Him!