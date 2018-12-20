 »   »   »  Danish’s Death: Chetna Shocked; Fans Blame Her; Say Things Would’ve Been Different If She Chose Him!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Do You Know Which Country Has The Most Lethal Bomb?
-
- New Mahindra Thar Caught Testing Again — The Old Thar Looks Tiny In Front Of It!
- 'Zero' Box Office Prediction — Will SRK's Charm Work Its Magic?
- A Trip To Kudremukh Is A Great Decision To Make This Weekend
- India Vs Australia: No Need For Virat Kohli To Tone Down His Aggression, Says Zaheer Khan
- 10 Smartphones Of 2018 With Unique Innovations
- Here Are The Reasons Why You Should Keep Track Of Your Credit Score
- Sara Ali Khan's Lehenga Or Janhvi Kapoor's Gown — Whose Ivory Attire Was More Stylish?
The 21-year-old lifestyle blogger, Danish Zehen's death has shocked everyone! Danish had participated in MTV's Ace Of Space. Apparently, he met with an accident while he was returning from a wedding on the Vashi Highway. He was a resident of Kurla. He was in a Honda City when the accident took place. In the Ace Of Space house Varun Sood and Chetna Pande were locked up in the gym room along with Danish Zehen and Riya.
Danish was recently eliminated from the show. Ace Of Space's Vikas Gupta and contestants Akanksha Sharma, Divya Agarwal and others took to social media to express grief over Danish's death.
Chetna Pande In A Great Shock
Talking To IWMBuzz, Chetna said, "I am in a great shock. He was my bro. I will just give me some time." She also shared a video and paid tribute to Danish!
Chetna Pays Tribute To Danish
Sharing the video, she wrote, "Can't believe you Nt going to call me bro anymore ... spoke to you in the afternoon my little man , life is so unfair... Every moment spent with you is so fresh I will never be able to believe this .. My eddy teddy you will be Missed .. R.I.P Danish #coolestbadboi." - (sic). She has also changed the profile picture to Danish's picture.
Fans Feel Things Would Have Been Different If…
A few fans felt that things would have been different if the housemates chose Danish over Fiza. One of the users tweeted, "Things could have been so different had #AceOfSpace housemates chosen #DanishZehen over Fiza 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Shit!" - (sic) They even blamed Chetna for the same, while her fans supported her.
Fans Blame Chetna
Akshya_bajaj20: Fizah ki jagah Danish ko aane deti toh yeh hota hee nahi... - (sic)
Its_shrivas_raj: @iamchetnapande agar tum us din ko rok leti to aaj Danish zinda hota or humare sath hota sab tumhari wajah se hi hua hai😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠- (sic)
Yvairagad: Ye sab teri wajah se hua hai tu toh bhai maan ti thi na usse phir fizza ko kyu choose kiya usse krti toh ye nahi hota. - (sic)
Stop Blaming Chetna!
Aliza_sayedibrahim: Stop blaming chetna....Aj Danish ka Jana likha tha uski zindagi bs yahi tak thi😭isme chetna ko blame kr k kya milega. - (sic)
Rchiemaan: Please don't even think on this Rubbish talk what ppl are saying you to choose danish instead of fiza... bla! Bla! It was jus a game. And what has happend is a life. No body can change the decision of a God. You played really awesome. It's a shocking news. RIP. - (sic)
Most Read: Shilpa Shinde Accuses Vikas Gupta Of Taking Drugs; Warns Him Not To Compel Her To Reveal His Secrets