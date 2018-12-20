 »   »   »  Danish’s Death: Chetna Shocked; Fans Blame Her; Say Things Would’ve Been Different If She Chose Him!

Chetna Pande In A Great Shock

Talking To IWMBuzz, Chetna said, "I am in a great shock. He was my bro. I will just give me some time." She also shared a video and paid tribute to Danish!

Chetna Pays Tribute To Danish

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Can't believe you Nt going to call me bro anymore ... spoke to you in the afternoon my little man , life is so unfair... Every moment spent with you is so fresh I will never be able to believe this .. My eddy teddy you will be Missed .. R.I.P Danish #coolestbadboi." - (sic). She has also changed the profile picture to Danish's picture.

Fans Feel Things Would Have Been Different If…

A few fans felt that things would have been different if the housemates chose Danish over Fiza. One of the users tweeted, "Things could have been so different had #AceOfSpace housemates chosen #DanishZehen over Fiza 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 Shit!" - (sic) They even blamed Chetna for the same, while her fans supported her.

Fans Blame Chetna

Akshya_bajaj20: Fizah ki jagah Danish ko aane deti toh yeh hota hee nahi... - (sic)

Its_shrivas_raj: @iamchetnapande agar tum us din ko rok leti to aaj Danish zinda hota or humare sath hota sab tumhari wajah se hi hua hai😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠- (sic)

Yvairagad: Ye sab teri wajah se hua hai tu toh bhai maan ti thi na usse phir fizza ko kyu choose kiya usse krti toh ye nahi hota. - (sic)

Stop Blaming Chetna!

Aliza_sayedibrahim: Stop blaming chetna....Aj Danish ka Jana likha tha uski zindagi bs yahi tak thi😭isme chetna ko blame kr k kya milega. - (sic)

Rchiemaan: Please don't even think on this Rubbish talk what ppl are saying you to choose danish instead of fiza... bla! Bla! It was jus a game. And what has happend is a life. No body can change the decision of a God. You played really awesome. It's a shocking news. RIP. - (sic)