 »   »   »  These Were Danish Zehen’s Last Words; Thousands Of Fans & Followers Attend Danish’s Funeral!

YouTuber and Ace Of Space contestant Danish Zeher's death has shocked everyone. Celebrities and fans took to social media to offer condolences. Danish died in a horrific car accident. According to Mid-day report, at 12.30 am, when Danish reached Vashi bridge, he lost control over his car and colliding with a big rock by the road. The car was flung into the air and brought a light pole crashing down. According to PTI report, Danish suffered head injury and succumbed to his injuries. His brother sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. Mid-day report suggests that Danish's friend Samir, lost consciousness, with bruises to the face and shoulders.
As per the report, the Mankhurd police registered a case against Danish under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (a) (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC. The senior inspector of Mankhurd police station, Nitin Bobde said, "Prima facie, it looks like the deceased lost control of his car."
Last Words Of Danish
The report also suggests that Danish Zehen's last words minutes before his death were "Abhi aau kya? (Should I come now?) to his cousin, who he was supposed to meet.
1000’s Of Fans & Followers At Danish’s Funeral
Thousands of fans and followers thronged his family home in Kurla to pay tribute to the Internet sensation, who had 1.2 Million followers on Instagram and over 3.7 Lakh subscribers on YouTube. The followers on social media increased after his death.
Danish Last Spoke To His Cousin
Apparently, while Danish was on his way home from the wedding, he received a video call from his cousin, Vajahad Khan. Vajahad was quoted as saying, "I had gone to Kuwait four months ago for work, and returned home last night. Around midnight, I made a video call to him. I told him I had come back, and he was so happy."
The Ace Of Space Contestant Was Supposed To Meet His Cousin
Vajahad added, "I asked him when we could meet, and he replied, 'Aabhi aau kya?' I laughed and told him we will meet tomorrow, but unfortunately everything ended."
Danish Was Hardworking
He further added, "Both of us used to sell fish after school; that's how we bought our first bike. He was hardworking and had unique ideas. He was always more interested in fashion and hair styles than studies, but I was sure that he would shoot to fame one day."
His Neighbour Remember Danish
Danish's neighbour, Mansoor Khan said, "We have been getting calls since morning. He was such a handsome and well-mannered boy. He has left just as he was starting to get the fruits of his struggle."
Vikas Gupta Says…
It was said that Vikas Gupta left Khatron Ke Khiladi press conference in mid-way to attend Danish's funeral. The producer told the leading daily, "Danish had taken a break (from Ace Of Space) due to some personal emergency and was supposed to come back in the last week of the show. I have no idea how I will tell the rest of the contestants that he is not coming back ever. It's too tragic to handle and that's why I will be on the set all night to help everyone cope."
