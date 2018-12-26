 »   »   »  Danish Zehen’s Death: Vikas Gives Befitting Reply To Shilpa; Arshi Says Vikas Used The News For TRP!

Vikas Responds To Shilpa’s Tweet!

Now, Vikas has reacted to the same. He shared a video of Danish and wrote, "Lot of people have been asking me to respond to people who are using a Young boys death to be in News or to make statements just cause twitter allows you to type anything to create sensational claims regardless of caring about his family and loved ones feel and their hurt and especially the ones hiding behind." - (sic)

Did Vikas Just Call Shilpa, An Idiot?

"And making others do this well this is not just for #PASS Gang of #BB11 & the other B junior artists around them and also the other idiots who wants hits on their posts and likes not realising that people who are #fambruharmy and loved him get effected by pics and videos . It's better if our #Coolestbadboi #danishzehen gives an answer to all of the wanna be & idiots himself while I will just wish you guys #merrychristmas." - (sic)

Vikas Shares Danish’s Video

"I am hoping my batch mates of #Bigboss11 and others who CARE will share this post and support #danishzehen and his family against evil and stupid people @realhinakhan @iacashdadlani @jyotikumaribb115097 @luvtya6i @siddiquimehjabi @sabyasachi_satpathy @itssapnachoudhary @puneesh4353 @bandgikalra #sshivaniJi @lucinda_nicholas #Zubair. The others P.S. Please hear to what #Danish has to say and keep it in your #Zehen 😊." - (sic)

Arshi Khan Calls Vikas Gupta Disgusting!

Not just a few users felt Vikas used Danish's death to gain TRPs, even Arshi Khan tweeted, "Here's why I'm angry. #DanishZehen died & instead of informing his friends off camera, @MTVIndia decided to capture their raw emotions & make a sensational episode out of it. Tribute episode for audiences was good but capturing shocked housemates on camera for trps - disgusting." - (sic)

Arshi Tweets…

She further tweeted, "And who says "change is d only constant" when som1 dies? Do u know wat it means? It means "change is good" & "only those who adapt to change will survive". Gupta prayermeet keliye nahi gaya bcz he didnt knw wat to say. Luks like he didn't knw wat to say on camera also. @MTVIndia." - (sic)