MUST WATCH! Deepika & Ranveer Dance At Kapil’s Reception; Ranveer & Kapil Praise Each Other!

By
    Kapil Ginni Reception: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's DANCE with Mika Singh; Video |FilmiBeat

    Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married on December 12. The couple had hosted a grand reception at Amritsar on December 14. They also hosted a lavish reception at Mumbai's JW Marriott yesterday (December 24). Kapil looked dapper in black outfit, while Ginni looked like a doll in shimmery outfit. The couple looked adorable together. The reception was a star studded event with who's who from the film, sports and television industries gracing it.

    Anil Kapoor, Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Harbhajan Singh, Saina Nehwal, Surbhi Jyoti, Mahhi-Jay, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek were a few who graced reception. But the couple who stole the limelight was Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone.

    Deepika & Ranveer Dance At Kapil’s Reception

    The viewers might be aware that Kapil shared a special bond with Deepika Padukone. We are sure that their bond got stronger with her attendance! Deepika and Ranveer were even seen dancing at the reception party.

    Mika Singh & Ranveer Sing

    Ranveer was seen singing ‘Subah hone na de', ‘Ankh maare' and other songs along with Mika Singh. Even Kapil joined them. Both Ranveer and Deepika seemed to be enjoying along with Kapil and Ginni.

    Kapil Calls DeepVeer As Beautiful Couple

    In one of the videos that is doing the rounds on social media, Kapil is seen admiring Ranveer and Deepika as the beautiful couple.

    Ranveer Calls Kapil ‘Dilwala’

    Ranveer takes the mike and says the day is not about them but about Kapil and Ginni. Ranveer also praises Kapil and calls him ‘dilwala'.

    Celebrations begins #kaneetreception

    @ranveersingh and @mikasingh singing together at #kaneetreception

    #kaneet and #deepveer enjoying together

    (Images Source: Instagram)

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
