 »   »   »  MUST WATCH! Deepika & Ranveer Dance At Kapil’s Reception; Ranveer & Kapil Praise Each Other!

Deepika & Ranveer Dance At Kapil’s Reception

The viewers might be aware that Kapil shared a special bond with Deepika Padukone. We are sure that their bond got stronger with her attendance! Deepika and Ranveer were even seen dancing at the reception party.

Mika Singh & Ranveer Sing

Ranveer was seen singing ‘Subah hone na de', ‘Ankh maare' and other songs along with Mika Singh. Even Kapil joined them. Both Ranveer and Deepika seemed to be enjoying along with Kapil and Ginni.

Kapil Calls DeepVeer As Beautiful Couple

In one of the videos that is doing the rounds on social media, Kapil is seen admiring Ranveer and Deepika as the beautiful couple.

Ranveer Calls Kapil ‘Dilwala’

Ranveer takes the mike and says the day is not about them but about Kapil and Ginni. Ranveer also praises Kapil and calls him ‘dilwala'.